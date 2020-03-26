2 rockets fired at Baghdad’s Green Zone

Moshe Bar Siman-Tov, the director-general of the Health Ministry, tells the Knesset’s coronavirus committee he believes that in a week Israel will have 200 people in serious condition from COVID-19, more than four times the current figure.

He also says the next two weeks will be “critical,” warning there is high potential for further spread of the virus.

“We’re really scared of Passover and Ramadan,” he says. “These crowds are the most dangerous.”