Meretz MK wails: Benny Gantz, what have you done?

In an impassioned Knesset speech, Meretz MK Tamar Zandberg protests Gantz’s imminent alliance with Netanyahu.

“You’ll end up a rug under the feet of an alleged crook, an inciter and racist,” she warns him. “We’re standing here in shock trying to internalize the depth of the deception… the disaster you’re inflicting on millions of voters [who backed] the left-democratic bloc… who sought an alternative [to Netanyahu].

She wails: “What have you done, Benny Gantz? How can you do this to the millions of voters who supported you?

Meretz, she stresses, “will have no part in this.”