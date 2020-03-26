Gantz: Not a joyous day, but an important one; Israel is before everything else

More from Benny Gantz at the Knesset speaker’s podium:

Gantz says it is not a joyous day for him, but “an important one.” He says Israeli democracy “is not up for negotiation.”

Gantz says Israel has for over a year been led by an interim government “without a public mandate. We’ve gone through repeated elections that have taken billions of shekels from the health, education and defense systems.

“Alongside this, deep hatred has blossomed, with division the greatest existential threat to Israel.”

Quoting from his 2019 election slogan, Gantz says he is putting Israel “before everything else.”