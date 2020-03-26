Benny Gantz voted in as speaker with full support of right-wing bloc

Benny Gantz has been elected Knesset speaker as part of an emerging unity deal with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, after receiving the full support of the right-wing bloc.

Gantz is voted in with the backing of 74 MKs. Eighteen voted against and the rest did not participate.

He says “Israeli democracy has won.”

He is expected to resign from his post after a unity government is formed, to be replaced by a Likud MK.