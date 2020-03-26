Gantz says democracy has won, vows to protect democratic institutions

In his first speech after being elected Knesset speaker, Benny Gantz says “democracy has won.”

He says he was chosen “to unify the people and not divide.”

Gantz says: “I promise to all Israelis to do the right thing at this time. The Knesset will work for the people and citizens — all of them.”

He vows to protect the justice system and the country’s civil rights from any undemocratic action.

“Make no mistake, I will not compromise on principles for which over a million citizens voted,” he says.

As to his former partners who have broken up their alliance with him over his decision to join with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, he says he hopes to continue to work together with them.