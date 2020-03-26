Iran reports 157 new COVID-19 deaths, raising total to 2,234

Coalition talks between Likud and Blue and White are progressing, with the two parties moving toward a deal on a unity government, Hebrew media reports say.

According to the reports, the two parties are discussing the formation of an emergency government for six months to deal with the coronavirus outbreak, after which they would resume negotiations to reach agreement on other issues.

However, Likud is threatening to call off the talks if, as expected, the Knesset votes later day on a new speaker, the Walla news reports.

Blue and White MK Meir Cohen is expected to be chosen as the new speaker.

The reports say Blue and White is still pushing forward with the vote, but was likely to change its position.

The reports came as the Arrangements Committee was meeting to approve the convening of the Knesset plenum at 4 p.m. for the vote.