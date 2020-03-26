Lapid: Gantz stole votes and gave them to Netanyahu as a gift

Yair Lapid is now holding a press conference with Moshe Ya’alon.

“Benny Gantz decided today to break apart Blue and White and crawl into Netanyahu’s government. It’s a disappointing decision,” Lapid says.

“What’s being formed today isn’t a unity government or an emergency government. It’s another Netanyahu government. Benny Gantz surrendered without a fight and crawled into Netanyahu’s government. He joined the Haredi-extremist bloc.”

Lapid adds: “We ran together because Benny Gantz looked me in the eye and said he would never sit in this bad government. I believed him. Together with us over a million Blue and White voters marched from street to street and from bridge to bridge… They feel betrayed today, and justifiably so. Their votes were stolen and given as a gift to Netanyahu.