The Times of Israel is liveblogging Thursday’s events as they happen.
Report: Gantz’s party to have portfolios equal to right-wing bloc
Haaretz reports that despite being severely outnumbered in the emerging new coalition, Gantz’s Israel Resilience will receive a number of ministerial portfolios equal to that of the entire right-wing bloc.
Meretz chief: Gantz is a Netanyahu collaborator, betrayed his voters
Meretz party head Nitzan Horowitz says Gantz “has become a collaborator with the accused [prime minister].”
He says Gantz “built himself on one promise only: an alternative leadership. Entering Netanyahu’s government is to spit in the face and betray the voters of Blue and White and the entire center-left bloc.”
Bennett congratulates Gantz on ‘brave step’ during time of emergency
Defense Minister Naftali Bennett, head of the Yamina party:
“I congratulate Benny Gantz on the brave step of entering into a unity government under Netanyahu. This is the right thing for Israel during this time of emergency.”
Likud: Reports on makeup of unity government are only rumors
The Likud party says any reports on the form of the emerging unity government with Benny Gantz’s Israel Resilience party are only rumors at this time.
Report: Lapid says Gantz broke up Blue and White to crawl into government
According to Hebrew media reports Yesh Atid leader Yair Lapid tells his faction that Benny Gantz “decided to break up Blue and White to crawl into Bibi’s government. It’s unfathomable.”
Yesh Atid’s Meir Cohen, who until a few hours ago was widely thought to be the next Knesset speaker, tells Channel 12: “We did not oppose unity, certainly not in such an hour. But we thought that we should first and foremost insist on democracy… on integrity.
“All these were rudely quashed today by those who were in a rush [to join the government]. It could have been different.”
Lapid, Ya’alon seek to retain the name Blue and White for their alliance
According to Yesh Atid and Telem’s filing with the Knesset, the two factions seek to remain together and retain the name Blue and White.
The factions note they have the right to do so, as together they have more MKs than Benny Gantz’s Israel Resilience.
IDF says it shot down Hezbollah drone that flew into Israeli airspace
The Israel Defense Forces says it shot down a drone that was flown by the Hezbollah terror group into Israeli airspace from Lebanon this morning.
The military says the small drone was retrieved by IDF troops.
The incident comes shortly after IDF Spokesperson Hidai Zilberman tells reporters that the military is on “high alert on a number of fronts,” without elaborating on the matter.
“The IDF works constantly on the borders of the State of Israel using multi-tiered defense systems to detect and intercept aerial infiltrations,” the military says in a statement.
“The IDF will continue to thwart any attempt by the Hezbollah terror group to violate the State of Israel’s sovereignty using various defensive and offensive tools in order to protect the citizens of Israel,” the IDF says.
— Judah Ari Gross
Blue and White breaks up as Lapid, Ya’alon factions file to split
Yair Lapid’s Yesh Atid and Moshe Ya’alon’s Telem factions have formally requested to split from Benny Gantz’s Israel Resilience, officially breaking up the Blue and White alliance that had presented Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu with the only serious challenge to his leadership in years.
Reports: Gantz will only be speaker temporarily, post to later go back to Likud
Media reports indicate Gantz will only be Knesset speaker for a brief time.
Once a unity government is formed, he will be appointed foreign minister while the speakership will return to Likud, the reports say. Then, in September 2021, according to the reportedly imminent unity deal, Gantz would take over from Netanyahu as prime minister.
Meretz MK wails: Benny Gantz, what have you done?
In an impassioned Knesset speech, Meretz MK Tamar Zandberg protests Gantz’s imminent alliance with Netanyahu.
“You’ll end up a rug under the feet of an alleged crook, an inciter and racist,” she warns him. “We’re standing here in shock trying to internalize the depth of the deception… the disaster you’re inflicting on millions of voters [who backed] the left-democratic bloc… who sought an alternative [to Netanyahu].
She wails: “What have you done, Benny Gantz? How can you do this to the millions of voters who supported you?
Meretz, she stresses, “will have no part in this.”
Yair Lapid said to leave Blue and White MKs’ WhatsApp group
A new screenshot shared in the media shows Yair Lapid and other Yesh Atid MKs have left Blue and White’s Whatsapp group.
“Dear friends in Israel Resilience, Good luck to you. I am leaving the group. I wish you good health,” Lapid writes before leaving.
Channel 12 reports: Lapid is heading to the opposition.
Report: Gantz to be FM, will become PM in 18 months, in unity government; Ashkenazi on defense, Tropper justice
According to Channel 12’s political commentator Amit Segal, the emerging coalition will include the Labor party, which will split from the Meretz party.
Gantz will be the foreign minister.
Chili Tropper, of Gantz’s Israel Resilience Party, will be the justice minister.
Gabi Ashkenazi will be the defense minister.
Gantz will ostensibly become prime minister in 18 months — in September 2021.
‘Good luck my friend,’ Yamina’s Rafi Peretz wishes Benny Gantz
Long months of animosity between their parties apparently swept aside, Yamina’s Rabbi Rafi Peretz, the education minister, tweets a photo of himself and Gantz from when they served together in the army.
“Good luck my friend,” he writes.
Sources close to Gantz: Unity with Likud not a done deal but options kept open
Sources close to Benny Gantz tell Channel 12 a unity deal with Likud is not a done deal, but he wanted to leave the option open — something that would not be possible if Yesh Atid’s Meir Cohen was appointed speaker.
Report: El Al to halt all passenger flights abroad starting tonight
El Al is planning to halt all passenger flights abroad starting tonight, Channel 12 reports, due to the severe financial crisis the firm faces in light of the coronavirus pandemic.
The company has few remaining flights at the moment, having shut down most routes as the crisis developed. It currently runs 10 flights a day, to the US, Canada, the UK and France.
Report: Entire right-wing bloc will back Gantz’s candidacy for speaker
Channel 12 is now reporting that Benny Gantz will receive the support of the entire right-wing bloc in the upcoming vote.
Gantz is the only candidate for speaker as Knesset set to vote
Blue and White faction Yesh Atid has not registered its preferred choice for the speaker, Meir Cohen, after it becomes clear that Benny Gantz’s Israel Resilience faction will back the party chairman for speaker, and not Cohen.
Report: Lapid’s Yesh Atid will not vote for Gantz, but he has Likud’s support
Benny Gantz appears set to become the Knesset speaker and to take his party into a unity government with Likud, possibly breaking up Blue and White.
Yesh Atid’s MKs will not come to the plenum to vote for Gantz, Channel 12 news reports.
Gantz puts forward candidacy to be next Knesset speaker
Blue and White chairman Benny Gantz has submitted himself as a candidate for Knesset speaker to the Knesset Secretariat, a move that could lead to a split in the party due to reported opposition by No. 2 Yair Lapid.
89-year-old woman, 83-year-old man among latest COVID-19 fatalities
One of the three Israelis to die from coronavirus from today was an 89-year-old woman being treated at Jerusalem’s Hadassah Hospital Ein Kerem.
“This is a patient with preexisting conditions who a week ago already was categorized as being in critical condition and was treated with devotion during her entire hospitalization by the department staff, which did everything possible to ease her suffering,” the hospital says in a statement.
Another of the fatalities was an 83-year-old man from Bnei Brak who had preexisting conditions.
Wolfson Medical Center in Holon said earlier that the third victim was a 91-year-old woman.
US sees new single week record for number of jobless claims due to virus shutdown
WASHINGTON — The coronavirus pandemic and economic shutdown caused unemployment benefit filings by Americans workers to surge to 3.3 million last week — the highest number ever recorded, the US Labor Department reports today.
The normally routine report is at the frontlines of the economic crisis caused by the outbreak, which has forced widespread closures of restaurants, shops and hotels, and brought airline travel to a virtual halt, prompting the stunning increase in people filing for benefits nationwide in the week ending March 21.
Nearly every state cited COVID-19 for the jump in initial jobless claims, with heavy impacts in food services, accommodation, entertainment and recreation, healthcare and transportation, the report says.
— AFP
Western Wall plaza to stay open amid new virus restrictions
The Western Wall Heritage Foundation says the plaza at the holy site in Jerusalem’s Old City will remain open to worshipers following the introduction of new emergency ordinances to contain the coronavirus.
The foundation says closed prayer spaces at the Western Wall were closed today.
Only residents of the Old City will be allowed to go to the wall for prayers under the new restrictions, which bar people from going more than 100 meters from their homes if not for an approved essential activity.
IDF launches phone hotline for soldiers with COVID-19 symptoms
The Israel Defense Forces has opened its own hotline for soldiers displaying symptoms of the coronavirus as part of its effort to relieve pressure on the civilian healthcare system.
Soldiers with symptoms of the disease — fever, cough, shortness of breath — can call the hotline by dialing *6900 any time of day in order to request a test and to get answers to questions about the virus, the military says.
An IDF Medical Corps team would then visit the soldier, taking a sample and get it tested in the IDF’s laboratory. If the test is positive for the virus, the soldier would be sent to an IDF coronavirus treatment facility, the military says.
— Judah Ari Gross
WHO sees ‘encouraging signs’ in Europe amid virus outbreak
COPENHAGEN, Denmark — The World Health Organization’s European office says it sees “encouraging signs” as Italy reported a lower rate of infections of the new coronavirus, cautioning it was too soon to say whether the worst had passed.
“While the situation remains very serious, we are starting to see some encouraging signs,” WHO regional director for Europe, Hans Kluge, tells a press conference.
“Italy, which has the highest number of cases in the region, has just seen a slightly lower rate of increase, though it is still too early to say that the pandemic is peaking in that country,” he adds.
WHO Europe said that to date over 220,000 cases of COVID-19 had been reported on the continent, along with 11,987 deaths.
That means that globally, roughly six out of every 10 cases and seven out of 10 deaths have been reported in Europe, with the number of confirmed infections worldwide now over 400,000.
As the new coronavirus has spread across the continent, many European countries have adopted severe measures to curb the outbreak, including imposing lockdown measures and closing businesses and borders, as well as limiting public gatherings.
— AFP
Israel’s COVID-19 death toll rises to 8
The Health Ministry announces two more coronavirus deaths, bringing the total to eight.
It also says there are now 2,666 confirmed cases in Israel, 171 more since this morning.
It says 39 people are in serious condition and 68 in moderate condition.
Rivlin hosts Egypt’s ambassador to Israel to discuss COVID-19 pandemic
President Reuven Rivlin hosts Khaled Azmi, Egypt’s ambassador to Israel, at his Jerusalem residence to discuss the two neighboring countries response to the widening COVID-19 pandemic.
“I said that Israel will cooperate in any way with Egypt and the peoples of the region in the fight against the disease,” Rivlin says after the meeting.
Egypt has announced fewer coronavirus patients than Israel, 456 to 2,495, but has recorded 21 deaths from the virus, versus six in Israel.
The meeting is also held to mark the 41st anniversary since the signing of the Israel-Egypt peace treaty, which is tomorrow.
— Raphael Ahren
91-year-old woman dies from COVID-19, Israel’s sixth virus death
A 91-year-old woman in critical condition from the coronavirus has died, the hospital where she was being treated says.
“We share in the sorrow of the family members,” Wolfson Medical Center in Holon says.
There are not immediately any further details on the identity of the woman, the sixth person to die from COVID-19 in Israel.
Bennett says he opposes full lockdown, praises PA’s response to virus outbreak
Defense Minister Naftali Bennett says he opposes ordering a full lockdown to contain the coronavirus.
“There are other actions that are possible to take,” he says during a press conference.
Bennett has been a vocal proponent of vastly boosting testing to battle the virus.
Last night, Prime Minister Netanyahu said Israel could be days from a full lockdown, only hours after new emergency ordinances drastically limiting Israelis’ movements took effect.
Bennett also praises the Palestinian Authority’s handling of the outbreak, says Israel is working to acquire further medical equipment, and that he’s enthusiastic about IDF soldiers accompanying police to enforce the restrictions now in place.
“We’ll do this nicely. We’re the people’s army,” Channel 13 news quotes him saying.
Number of coronavirus cases in Europe tops quarter million
PARIS — The number of declared coronavirus cases in Europe tops 250,000, more than half of which are in Italy and Spain, according to an AFP tally today.
The number of recorded cases in the continent now stands at 258,068, including 14,640 dead. Italy has 74,386 registered infections and Spain has 56,188, according to a tally compiled from national health data and World Health Organization figures.
The number of actual infections is believed to be higher since many countries are only testing severe cases or patients who require hospitalization.
— AFP
Blue and White’s Ya’alon backs Meir Cohen for speaker, wants vote today as planned
Blue and White No. 3 Moshe Ya’alon voices support for MK Meir Cohen to be Knesset speaker, amid reports the party was considering putting forward Benny Gantz for the post to ensure unity talks with Likud continue.
“I’m following Netanyahu’s briefings and threats against the appointment of MK Meir Cohen as Knesset speaker and against legislation that would prevent someone under indictment from running for prime minister,” he tweets.
Ya’alon adds: “I’m convinced it’s important to finish this process today as planned.”
Spain’s virus death toll rises above 4,000
MADRID — The coronavirus death toll in Spain surges to 4,089 after 655 people died within 24 hours, the health ministry says today.
It is a 19 percent increase on figures released yesterday. The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 rises to 56,188 in Spain, which has the world’s second-highest death toll from the disease after Italy.
— AFP
Arrangements Committee approves convening of plenum for vote on Knesset speaker
The Knesset Arrangements Committee approves Labor MK Amir Peretz’s request to convene the plenum at 4 p.m. for a vote on the next Knesset speaker, in accordance with a High Court ruling.
The request is approved in a nine to seven vote. Any Knesset member wishing to contend for the post must submit his candidacy by 3:30 p.m.
The committee will meet again at 1:30 p.m. after a request to revise the decision was submitted.
Liberman says Yisrael Beytenu backing Meir Cohen for Knesset speaker
Yisrael Beytenu chief Avigdor Liberman says his party will back Blue and White MK Meir Cohen for Knesset speaker, signaling his opposition to reports that Blue and White may put forward its chairman Benny Gantz to be speaker in a bid to maintain unity talks with Likud.
Tibi says Joint List would vote against Gantz being Knesset speaker
Amid reports Blue and White could put forwards its chairman Benny Gantz for Knesset speaker, MK Ahmad Tibi says the majority-Arab Joint List would vote against this, likely depriving Gantz of a majority.
But he tells the Arrangements Committee that the Joint List will vote for Blue and White MK Meir Cohen to be speaker.
“We’re not part of the efforts toward a unity government,” Tibi says.
The Joint List recommended that Gantz form the next government after the March 2 elections, stressing it was doing to see Netanyahu replaced as prime minister and that it would not back a Likud-Blue and White unity government.
Blue and White said weighing backing Gantz for Knesset speaker amid Likud threats
Blue and White is now considering backing its chairman Benny Gantz for Knesset speaker amid threats by Likud to end coalition talks if a vote for the speakership goes forward later today, according to Israeli television.
It’s not immediately clear why the election of Gantz as Knesset speaker instead of MK Meir Cohen, Blue and White’s candidate, would be acceptable to Likud.
Israeli students in Jordan to return shortly to Israel
Hundreds of Israelis studying in Jordan are being brought back to Israel now by the Foreign Ministry, according to Army Radio.
All those returning will be required to quarantine at home for 14 days in accordance with Health Ministry guidelines.
Foreign Ministry said to be evacuating families of diplomats in Russia, African countries
The Foreign Ministry is evacuating the families of Israeli diplomats in Russia as the coronavirus outbreak deepens there, Army Radio reports.
The station says the families of diplomats in unspecified African states are being pulled out of those countries.
Iran reports 157 new COVID-19 deaths, raising total to 2,234
TEHRAN, Iran — Iran announces 157 new deaths from the novel coronavirus today, raising the official number of fatalities to 2,234 in one of the world’s worst-hit countries.
Health ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour tells a news conference that 2,389 new cases have been confirmed in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of infections to 29,406.
— AFP
Progress reported on unity government deal between Likud, Blue and White
Coalition talks between Likud and Blue and White are progressing, with the two parties moving toward a deal on a unity government, Hebrew media reports say.
According to the reports, the two parties are discussing the formation of an emergency government for six months to deal with the coronavirus outbreak, after which they would resume negotiations to reach agreement on other issues.
However, Likud is threatening to call off the talks if, as expected, the Knesset votes later day on a new speaker, the Walla news reports.
Blue and White MK Meir Cohen is expected to be chosen as the new speaker.
The reports say Blue and White is still pushing forward with the vote, but was likely to change its position.
The reports came as the Arrangements Committee was meeting to approve the convening of the Knesset plenum at 4 p.m. for the vote.
Unemployment rate in Israel passes 20 percent
The unemployment rate in Israel reaches 20.4 percent, as the Employment Service says some 39,000 people have registered as unemployed since yesterday.
Since the start of the month, 690,055 have filed as unemployed, 90 percent of them workers who were put on leave without pay.
Cumulatively, there are now nearly 850,000 unemployed people in Israel.
National security adviser says still no exit strategy from COVID-19 crisis
National Security Adviser Meir Ben-Shabbat says the government has still not agreed on an exit strategy for the COVID-19 pandemic.
Ben-Shabbat tells the Knesset’s coronavirus committee that there are a number of ideas but not yet “an approved strategy.” He says he hopes that early next week Prime Minister Netanyahu will head a meeting on this.
He also says the decisions taken by the government “aren’t perfect,” as it adopts measures as the outbreak continues to unfold.
Moscow orders 9-day closure for many businesses
MOSCOW — Moscow officials order the closure of restaurants, cafes, bars, shopping malls and some parks in the city for nine days starting from Saturday.
The move, aimed at keeping people at home amid the coronavirus outbreak, comes a day after Russian President Vladimir Putin declared next week a holiday, during which only essential businesses — such as pharmacies, grocery stores and banks — will continue to operate.
The number of coronavirus cases in Russia has been growing rapidly this week. Russian authorities report 840 cases of the new coronavirus today, with 182 new cases registered since the day before.
On Tuesday, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin told Putin that the situation is “serious.” Russia’s comparatively low caseload could reflect insufficient screening rather than the actual scale of the epidemic, he said, and urged Putin to ramp up testing all across the country.
— AP
Disputing report, Health Ministry says it has 2,864 spare ventilators
The Health Ministry says it currently has 2,864 spare ventilators, after a Knesset report said there are only 1,437 ventilators not being used now.
It stresses it was working to purchase additional ventilators and produce more locally.
Iran says it has no knowledge of missing ex-FBI agent Bob Levinson
TEHRAN, Iran — Iran says it has “no knowledge” of the whereabouts of a former FBI agent missing since 2007, after his family said he had died in Iranian custody.
US President Donald Trump did not confirm Bob Levinson’s death, saying that Iran had not communicated any news on the former agent, who would have turned 72 this month.
“Iran has always maintained that its officials have no knowledge of Mr. Levinson’s whereabouts, and that he is not in Iranian custody,” says Alireza Miryousefi, chief press officer at Iran’s mission to the United Nations.
“Those facts have not changed.”
Levinson’s family said that it had learnt that he was dead, although it gave no information on how or when.
The family said Levinson died before the coronavirus pandemic, which has hit Iran hard and led authorities to release thousands of prisoners temporarily.
— AFP
PA announces 13 new coronavirus cases in West Bank village
The Palestinian Authority announces 13 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total in areas of the West Bank under its control to 77.
PA government spokesman Ibrahim Milhem says all of the new cases are in the Jerusalem-area village of Baidu, where a woman died yesterday from COVID-19.
A number of the new cases were exposed to that woman, according to Milhem.
There have been 17 Palestinians who have recovered from the virus.
Top health official very concerned about virus spread among Palestinians
Bar Siman-Tov says one of his biggest concerns is the spread of the coronavirus among Palestinians.
“We’re epidemiologically integrated organs. What happens there will ultimately happen here,” he tells the Knesset’s coronavirus committee.
According to the Palestinian Authority, there have been 77 confirmed cases in PA-controlled areas of the West Bank and another nine in the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip.
Top health official: Next two weeks critical to containing virus outbreak
Moshe Bar Siman-Tov, the director-general of the Health Ministry, tells the Knesset’s coronavirus committee he believes that in a week Israel will have 200 people in serious condition from COVID-19, more than four times the current figure.
He also says the next two weeks will be “critical,” warning there is high potential for further spread of the virus.
“We’re really scared of Passover and Ramadan,” he says. “These crowds are the most dangerous.”
2 rockets fired at Baghdad’s Green Zone
BAGHDAD — Two rockets slammed into the Iraqi capital’s Green Zone, the high-security enclave home to government buildings and foreign embassies, early this morning, Iraq’s military says.
An Iraqi security source tells AFP the intended target appeared to be the US embassy, a sprawling compound a few hundred meters south of where the rockets hit.
It is the 26th such attack targeting installations where foreign troops or diplomats are based across Iraq since late October.
— AFP
Knesset report says there are 1,437 spare ventilators in Israel
A new report from the Knesset’s Research and Information Center says there are currently 2,173 ventilators in Israel, 1,437 of which are not yet in use.
That’s less than the 4,000 total a Health Ministry official said there were earlier this morning.
The report, which cites Health Ministry figures, comes as the Knesset’s new coronavirus committee convenes.
Shaked says would be like ‘surrender’ if Blue and White gets justice portfolio in unity government
Yamina MK Ayelet Shaked fumes over a report that Likud agreed the Justice Ministry will go to Blue and White in a unity government of the rival parties.
“The right-wing camp’s ceding of the justice portfolio to the left-wing camp is like a letter of surrender,” Shaked, a former justice minister, writes on Twitter.
According to a Channel 13 report yesterday, Likud has agreed a Blue and White lawmaker would be justice minister in a coalition they form. Blue and White MK Chili Tropper is a likely candidate for the post, the report said.
Blue and White is believed to be seeking the justice portfolio for itself due to concerns that a Likud lawmaker could use the post to delay Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s trial on corruption charges.
Number of coronavirus cases in Israel rises to 2,495; 41 in serious condition
The Health Ministry announces 126 new confirmed coronavirus cases since last night, bringing the total in Israel to 2,495.
It says there are now 41 people in serious condition, up two from yesterday. Another 68 people are in moderate condition and the rest have mild symptoms.
The ministry says 66 people have fully recovered from the virus, while five Israelis have died.
It adds that 5,240 tests were conducted over the past 24 hours and 59,493 people are currently under mandatory home quarantine over concerns they may have been exposed to the virus.
New Mexico cannabis company begins exporting to Israel
ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico — A New Mexico medical marijuana company has begun exporting cannabis-based medicine to Israel.
Ultra Health spokeswoman Marissa Novel says the company started exporting earlier this month through a partnership with Israeli pharmaceutical group Panaxai.
The medicine was created using hemp grown in Bernalillo County.
Ultra Health is believed to be one of the first US companies to export medical marijuana to Israel.
Ultra Health CEO and president Duke Rodriguez says New Mexico officials played a crucial role in getting the export effort started.
— AP
Navy vet freed from Iranian prison has virus symptoms, seeks transfer to US
WASHINGTON — A Navy veteran released from an Iranian prison last week on a medical furlough says he is sick with symptoms of the coronavirus and is requesting a humanitarian evacuation to the United States for medical treatment.
Michael White was hospitalized yesterday in a ward for coronavirus patients in Iran and has experienced fever, fatigue, a cough and shortness of breath since his furlough last week, according to a statement from Jon Franks, a family spokesman, to The Associated Press.
White, of Imperial Beach, California, “is an immunocompromised cancer patient and his situation is urgent,” Franks says. White has been tested for the coronavirus but the results have not come back.
White was detained in July 2018 while visiting a girlfriend in Iran and was later convicted of insulting Iran’s supreme leader and posting private information.
He is among tens of thousands of prisoners granted medical furloughs by Iran as the country tries to curb the spread of the coronavirus.
— AP
Health Ministry official: We won’t reach point where we must decide who gets ventilator
A Health Ministry official says there are currently some 4,000 ventilators in Israel.
Dr. Boaz Lev, who heads the ministry’s pandemic unit, tells the Kan public broadcaster that Israel is working to acquire more.
“We won’t get to a situation that [we] need to choose who to administer artificial respiration,” he says.
His comments come amid concerns that there aren’t enough ventilators in the country and that a surge in coronavirus cases could lead medical teams to decide who gets one and who doesn’t.
Blue and White MK says vote on new Knesset speaker to be at 4 p.m.
The Knesset will vote on a new speaker today at 4 p.m., Blue and White MK Avi Nissenkorn tells Army Radio.
Nissenkorn heads the Arrangements Committee, which will convene at 11:30 a.m. to open the Knesset plenum for the speakership vote.
The vote comes after Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein announced he was resigning yesterday, refusing a High Court order to call a vote on a new speaker by the end of the day.
With his resignation not taking effect until tomorrow morning, the High Court last night suspended his powers and temporarily transferred them to Labor MK Amir Peretz, the Knesset’s most veteran MK, who will oversee the vote on a new speaker.
