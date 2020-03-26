Report: Gantz’s party to have portfolios equal to right-wing bloc

According to Hebrew media reports Yesh Atid leader Yair Lapid tells his faction that Benny Gantz “decided to break up Blue and White to crawl into Bibi’s government. It’s unfathomable.”

Yesh Atid’s Meir Cohen, who until a few hours ago was widely thought to be the next Knesset speaker, tells Channel 12: “We did not oppose unity, certainly not in such an hour. But we thought that we should first and foremost insist on democracy… on integrity.

“All these were rudely quashed today by those who were in a rush [to join the government]. It could have been different.”