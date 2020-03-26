Tibi says Joint List would vote against Gantz being Knesset speaker

Amid reports Blue and White could put forwards its chairman Benny Gantz for Knesset speaker, MK Ahmad Tibi says the majority-Arab Joint List would vote against this, likely depriving Gantz of a majority.

But he tells the Arrangements Committee that the Joint List will vote for Blue and White MK Meir Cohen to be speaker.

“We’re not part of the efforts toward a unity government,” Tibi says.

The Joint List recommended that Gantz form the next government after the March 2 elections, stressing it was doing to see Netanyahu replaced as prime minister and that it would not back a Likud-Blue and White unity government.