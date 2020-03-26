Disputing report, Health Ministry says it has 2,864 spare ventilators

TEHRAN, Iran — Iran says it has “no knowledge” of the whereabouts of a former FBI agent missing since 2007, after his family said he had died in Iranian custody.

US President Donald Trump did not confirm Bob Levinson’s death, saying that Iran had not communicated any news on the former agent, who would have turned 72 this month.

“Iran has always maintained that its officials have no knowledge of Mr. Levinson’s whereabouts, and that he is not in Iranian custody,” says Alireza Miryousefi, chief press officer at Iran’s mission to the United Nations.

“Those facts have not changed.”

Levinson’s family said that it had learnt that he was dead, although it gave no information on how or when.

The family said Levinson died before the coronavirus pandemic, which has hit Iran hard and led authorities to release thousands of prisoners temporarily.

