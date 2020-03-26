Bennett says he opposes full lockdown, praises PA’s response to virus outbreak

Defense Minister Naftali Bennett says he opposes ordering a full lockdown to contain the coronavirus.

“There are other actions that are possible to take,” he says during a press conference.

Bennett has been a vocal proponent of vastly boosting testing to battle the virus.

Last night, Prime Minister Netanyahu said Israel could be days from a full lockdown, only hours after new emergency ordinances drastically limiting Israelis’ movements took effect.

Bennett also praises the Palestinian Authority’s handling of the outbreak, says Israel is working to acquire further medical equipment, and that he’s enthusiastic about IDF soldiers accompanying police to enforce the restrictions now in place.

“We’ll do this nicely. We’re the people’s army,” Channel 13 news quotes him saying.