National security adviser says still no exit strategy from COVID-19 crisis

National Security Adviser Meir Ben-Shabbat says the government has still not agreed on an exit strategy for the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ben-Shabbat tells the Knesset’s coronavirus committee that there are a number of ideas but not yet “an approved strategy.” He says he hopes that early next week Prime Minister Netanyahu will head a meeting on this.

He also says the decisions taken by the government “aren’t perfect,” as it adopts measures as the outbreak continues to unfold.