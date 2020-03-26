Report: Edelstein says he’s been vindicated, ‘disparagers can eat their hats’

According to the Walla news site, outgoing Knesset speaker Yuli Edelstein tells associates his efforts to form a unity government have born fruit, and he has been proven justified in his actions over the past few weeks.

“The reality has proven me right. I have worked for unity a full year. That was the essence of my recent actions. All the disparagers can eat their hats.”

In a statement Edelstein wishes Gantz “to enjoy the job — but only for a short time. We must quickly form a unity government in the coming days, in which you will be a central figure.”