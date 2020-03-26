IDF says it shot down Hezbollah drone that flew into Israeli airspace

The Israel Defense Forces says it shot down a drone that was flown by the Hezbollah terror group into Israeli airspace from Lebanon this morning.

The military says the small drone was retrieved by IDF troops.

The incident comes shortly after IDF Spokesperson Hidai Zilberman tells reporters that the military is on “high alert on a number of fronts,” without elaborating on the matter.

“The IDF works constantly on the borders of the State of Israel using multi-tiered defense systems to detect and intercept aerial infiltrations,” the military says in a statement.

“The IDF will continue to thwart any attempt by the Hezbollah terror group to violate the State of Israel’s sovereignty using various defensive and offensive tools in order to protect the citizens of Israel,” the IDF says.

— Judah Ari Gross