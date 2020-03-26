IDF launches phone hotline for soldiers with COVID-19 symptoms

COPENHAGEN, Denmark — The World Health Organization’s European office says it sees “encouraging signs” as Italy reported a lower rate of infections of the new coronavirus, cautioning it was too soon to say whether the worst had passed.

“While the situation remains very serious, we are starting to see some encouraging signs,” WHO regional director for Europe, Hans Kluge, tells a press conference.

“Italy, which has the highest number of cases in the region, has just seen a slightly lower rate of increase, though it is still too early to say that the pandemic is peaking in that country,” he adds.

WHO Europe said that to date over 220,000 cases of COVID-19 had been reported on the continent, along with 11,987 deaths.

That means that globally, roughly six out of every 10 cases and seven out of 10 deaths have been reported in Europe, with the number of confirmed infections worldwide now over 400,000.

As the new coronavirus has spread across the continent, many European countries have adopted severe measures to curb the outbreak, including imposing lockdown measures and closing businesses and borders, as well as limiting public gatherings.

