Blue and White’s Ya’alon backs Meir Cohen for speaker, wants vote today as planned

Blue and White No. 3 Moshe Ya’alon voices support for MK Meir Cohen to be Knesset speaker, amid reports the party was considering putting forward Benny Gantz for the post to ensure unity talks with Likud continue.

“I’m following Netanyahu’s briefings and threats against the appointment of MK Meir Cohen as Knesset speaker and against legislation that would prevent someone under indictment from running for prime minister,” he tweets.

Ya’alon adds: “I’m convinced it’s important to finish this process today as planned.”