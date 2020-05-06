NYC mayor: Other states may be reopening too quickly

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio says rising coronavirus infection rates outside of the New York metropolitan area should serve as a warning to other states not to reopen their economies too quickly.

De Blasio tells CNN: “This desire to restart and open up without necessarily referencing the actual facts of what’s going on is dangerous.”

The mayor says New Yorkers have succeeded in lowering virus infection rates by largely following social distancing orders and by covering their faces in public.

“My message to the rest of the country is learn from how much effort, how much discipline it took to finally bring these numbers down and follow the same path until you’re sure that it’s being beaten back or else if this thing boomerangs you’re putting off any kind of restart or recovery a hell of a lot longer,” he says.

— AP