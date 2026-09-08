NY’s Met Council distributes record 2 million pounds of kosher food ahead of holidays

The New York-based Met Council has distributed more than 2 million pounds of kosher food to struggling families ahead of the High Holidays, in what the nonprofit says is the largest-ever Rosh Hashanah food distribution in the United States.

From August through September, the organization worked with 162 partner groups, including synagogues, yeshivas and community charities, to distribute traditional holiday foods, fresh produce, proteins and pantry staples, Met Council says. More than 15 organizations participated for the first time.

The organization, which calls itself America’s largest kosher food pantry network, says the distribution included 55,026 bottles of grape juice, 48,384 bottles of honey and more than 659,000 pounds of fresh produce. Families also received apples, chicken, fish, eggs and other holiday staples, all under kosher supervision.

More than 500 volunteers helped sort, pack and deliver the food to communities across New York City, Long Island, New Jersey and Connecticut. The campaign also included Met Council’s first holiday distribution in Florida.

“More than 2 million pounds of food is an extraordinary number and a new record, but this work is not really about pounds. It is about people,” says Met Council CEO David G. Greenfield.