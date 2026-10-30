Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Friday, October 30, 2026

Pakistani military ‘cautiously optimistic’ on success of its Iran-US mediation

By Reuters Today, 7:55 pm
Edit
Add ToI as a Preferred Source on Google
In this photo released by the Iranian Presidency Office, President Masoud Pezeshkian, right, meets Pakistan’s Army Chief Field Marshal Gen. Asim Munir, center, and Pakistan’s Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi in Tehran, Iran, October 20, 2026. (Iranian Presidency Office via AP)
In this photo released by the Iranian Presidency Office, President Masoud Pezeshkian, right, meets Pakistan’s Army Chief Field Marshal Gen. Asim Munir, center, and Pakistan’s Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi in Tehran, Iran, October 20, 2026. (Iranian Presidency Office via AP)

Pakistan’s military is “cautiously optimistic” about its mediation between Iran and the United States, its spokesman says in his first interview since a high-level delegation visited Tehran this week.

Army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir — Pakistan’s chief mediator in its efforts to de-escalate the now eight-month-old Iran war — has been to Tehran twice this month, most recently on Monday alongside Saudi and Turkish officials.

“Why would the Field Marshal be going twice if it is not for some positivity? So yes, of course,” spokesman Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry says when asked whether the trips are a positive sign.

“The word that we would use is always cautiously optimistic,” adds Chaudhry, director general of Inter-Services Public Relations.

There are still “powerful spoilers and detractors,” who believe conflict serves them, he adds, without naming them.

Speaking in the garrison city of Rawalpindi, where Pakistan’s armed forces are headquartered, Chaudhry declines to say what was discussed or whether the United States had backed the trip.

Saudi Defence Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman and Turkish intelligence chief Ibrahim Kalin joined Munir in Tehran on Monday.

More from today’s Liveblog:

Most Popular
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.