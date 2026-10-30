Live Update From the Liveblog of Friday, October 30, 2026
Yemen government forces say Houthis attack Aden airport and presidential palace
Yemen’s government armed forces spokesperson says that the Iran-aligned Houthis attacked Aden airport and the Maashiq presidential palace complex with ballistic missiles.
The statement does not give details on any casualties, damage, or whether the missiles hit their intended targets. Fighting has escalated in Yemen, caught in the wider Middle East conflict.
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