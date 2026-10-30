Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Friday, October 30, 2026

Yemen government forces say Houthis attack Aden airport and presidential palace

By Reuters Today, 8:58 pm
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This frame grab taken from AFPTV video footage on October 28, 2026 shows smoke rising after a missile targeted Yemen’s Aden airport for the second time, as the Iran-backed Houthis called for the evacuation of the facility in the seat of the Saudi-backed government. (AFPTV/AFP)
This frame grab taken from AFPTV video footage on October 28, 2026 shows smoke rising after a missile targeted Yemen’s Aden airport for the second time, as the Iran-backed Houthis called for the evacuation of the facility in the seat of the Saudi-backed government. (AFPTV/AFP)

Yemen’s government armed forces spokesperson says that the Iran-aligned Houthis attacked Aden airport and the Maashiq presidential palace complex with ballistic missiles.

The statement does not give details on any casualties, damage, or whether the missiles hit their intended targets. Fighting has escalated in Yemen, caught in the wider Middle East conflict.

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