Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Friday, October 30, 2026

Wife of Israeli murdered in Egypt terror attack on Oct. 8, 2023, dies at age 35

By Amy Spiro Today, 9:18 pm
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Amy Spiro is a reporter and writer with The Times of Israel

Alon and Mor Shamli in an undated photograph (Courtesy)
Alon and Mor Shamli in an undated photograph (Courtesy)

Mor Shamli, the wife of Alon Shamli — who was murdered in front of her in a terrorist attack in Egypt on October 8, 2023 — has died at age 35.

The couple was on vacation in Alexandria the day of the Hamas-led attack, and a day later, an Egyptian police officer opened fire on their tour group, killing Shamli and two other Israelis — Amnon Bezalel and Hagai Efrat.

Mor’s uncle, Nahum, posts on Facebook that “for three years you’ve already not been here. You weren’t quiet, you weren’t present, you weren’t yourself. Now, you have quiet. You died already three years ago, when the bullet pierced the heart of your love, Alon, and pierced yours as well.”

In January, Mor had posted on social media that she was intending to end her life through an assisted suicide program in Switzerland, though she did not ultimately go through with it at the time.

Writing on social media in January, Mor said she had tried to devote her life to seeking justice for Alon’s murder, but believed she had failed.

Her family has asked for privacy at this time.

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