Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Friday, October 30, 2026

Saudi-led coalition says it destroyed Houthi drone over Medina region

By Reuters Today, 10:03 pm
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The Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen says it intercepted and destroyed a drone launched by Yemen’s Houthis over Saudi Arabia’s Medina region, home to one of Islam’s holiest sites and visited by millions of Muslim pilgrims each year.

Cross-border attacks between the Saudi-led coalition, which backs Yemen’s internationally recognized government, and the Iran-aligned Houthis, who control the capital Sanaa, have intensified.

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