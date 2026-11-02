Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Monday, November 2, 2026

Palestinian journalist Samer Sweiha arrested; IDF claims he incited terrorist activity online

By Nurit Yohanan Today, 7:29 pm
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Nurit Yohanan is The Times of Israel's Palestinian and Arab world correspondent

Palestinian media outlets report that Samer Sweiha, a Palestinian journalist from Nablus, was arrested overnight.

The IDF tells The Times of Israel that “the suspect was arrested after inciting terrorist activity online. Following his arrest, he was transferred to the Israel Police for further investigation.”

Sweiha is a Palestinian journalist who has been arrested several times in the past and spent nine months in administrative detention in 2025. He was eventually released in January 2026 without charges.

Less than a month ago, Sweiha was interviewed for a Haaretz article in which he described the conditions in which Palestinian prisoners are held in Israeli prisons.

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