Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Monday, November 2, 2026

Trump reportedly in no rush to decide whether to resume war with Iran

By Stav Levaton Today, 8:20 pm
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Stav Levaton is a military reporter for The Times of Israel

US President Donald Trump stands on stage after speaking at a campaign rally at the Salina Regional Airport, in Salina Kansas, November 1, 2026. (Jacquelyn Martin/AP)
US President Donald Trump stands on stage after speaking at a campaign rally at the Salina Regional Airport, in Salina Kansas, November 1, 2026. (Jacquelyn Martin/AP)

US President Donald Trump is in no rush to decide whether to resume the war against Iran, telling Channel 12 that US economic pressure is weakening Tehran and that the Iranian public is weary of the situation.

Trump says negotiations between Washington and Tehran, mediated by Qatar, are progressing well, but that the US is unsure who was making decisions in Iran and does not want to be strung along again, the network reports. He also says Iran’s leaders show less urgency than he had expected, though they wanted a deal more than at any point since the war began.

Trump is facing competing advice on how to proceed, Channel 12 reports. Some of his advisers, along with leaders of most Gulf countries, favor reaching a diplomatic agreement, arguing that another strike would not significantly change the situation.

Others favor resuming the war and completing its military objectives, a position backed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who allegedly pressed Trump to renew the fighting in a phone call between the two leaders on Saturday.

A third group of advisers, led by Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, is urging Trump to maintain the US naval blockade and economic sanctions and wait to see whether Iran softens its position in the coming weeks or months.

Trump has not made a final decision on the matter, Channel 12 reports.

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