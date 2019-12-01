The Times of Israel is liveblogging Sunday’s developments as they unfold.
Palestinian official condemns Israeli moves in Hebron, blames US
Palestinian official Saeb Erekat condemns Israel’s announcement that it will build a new neighborhood in the West Bank city of Hebron.
He blames the United States for the move, saying it’s “the first tangible result of the US decision to legitimize colonization.”
That is an apparent reference to the State Department’s announcement last month that it will no longer automatically view the settlements as illegal.
Israel’s decision to build a new illegal settlement in occupied Hebron is the first tangible result of the US decision to legitimize colonization;this cannot be taken out of the context annexation:Concrete measures,including sanctions against settlements are an Int.responsibility
— Dr. Saeb Erakat الدكتور صائب عريقات (@ErakatSaeb) December 1, 2019
Likud, Blue and White negotiators meet
Unity government talks, hosted by Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein of Likud, begin in Jerusalem.
Negotiators representing Likud and Blue and White are participating in the last-ditch effort to build a coalition.
New Orleans police: 10 wounded in French Quarter shooting
New Orleans police say 10 people were hit in an early morning shooting in the city’s famed French Quarter.
A police release says two people are in critical condition and no arrests have been made. Police Supt. Shaun Ferguson tells The New Orleans Advocate/The Times-Picayune that a person of interest has been detained.
Ferguson says the 10 victims were taken to two hospitals. Further details about their conditions haven’t been released.
The shooting took place on a busy commercial block of Canal Street that has streetcar tracks and is near many hotels. Ferguson says police quickly responded to the scene as patrols were heightened for this weekend’s Bayou Classic, the annual Thanksgiving weekend rivalry football game between Grambling State and Southern University that’s played at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
— AP
Left-wing MK censures ‘messianists’ over Hebron moves
Meretz MK Tamar Zandberg calls the establishment of a new Israeli neighborhood in the West Bank city of Hebron a “win” for the ideology of the racist far-right former settler leader Meir Kahane.
“Whoever establishes Jewish neighborhoods in the heart of the capital of Israel’s apartheid, instead of dismantling them, is a messianist who intentionally harms the State of Israel,” she says.
— Michael Bachner
Top Arab MK blasts Hebron expansion as a ‘dangerous step’
The leading Arab lawmaker in Israel calls the decision to build a new Israeli neighborhood in Hebron — where some 1,000 Jews live among the 200,000 Palestinians residents — a “dangerous step.”
Ayman Odeh calls it a “dangerous step that deepens the occupation over millions of Palestinians.”
“The war against peace continues,” he says in a statement, condemning the “dangerous and messianic vision of the right.”
Jewish settlers in Hebron praise Bennett for approval
The Committee of the Jewish Community of Hebron hails the announcement, saying in a statement that it “thanks Defense Minister Naftali Bennett from the bottom of its heart for the decision to return Jewish life to the Jewish property in Hebron… an act of historic justice for which the Israeli nation has been waiting for 90 years.”
New Right MK Ayelet Shaked, the former justice minister, also commends the decision by Bennett, calling it “a historic and important decision.”
“As justice minister I worked for two years to free the land from a legal entanglement in which it was [stuck] for many years, and the neighborhood had waited about a year for the defense minister’s approval. Bennett’s courageous decision will boost the Jewish community and develop the city.”
— Michael Bachner
New Jewish neighborhood to be built in Hebron, Bennett says
Newly installed Defense Minister Naftali Bennett on Sunday announces his approval for planning of a new Jewish neighborhood in the flashpoint West Bank city of Hebron, in a decision that is quickly praised by the right and bashed by the left.
On Sunday, the defense minister’s office says in a statement that Bennett had ordered the relevant offices within the Israel Defense Forces to inform the Hebron municipality that planning was starting for the new neighborhood near the city’s old market.
The area of that market has been under Jewish ownership since the early 19th century. Local Jews fled following the 1929 massacre in which some 65 Jews were murdered by Arab mobs. After Israel gained control of the city in 1967, it approved the construction of a Palestinian market that was active until the 1990s.
The statement says the neighborhood will double the number of Jewish settlers in the city, and create Jewish “territorial continuity” between the existing Avraham Avinu neighborhood and the Tomb of the Patriarchs holy site.
“The market’s buildings will be demolished and new stores will be built instead,” the statement says. “The rights of Palestinians on the ground floor will be preserved as they are today.”
Bennett made the decision following a series of discussions with the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories and the Civil Administration — which serves as the military liaison to Palestinians — as well as the Shin Bet and other security officials, the statement adds.
— Michael Bachner
