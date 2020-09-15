Palestinians rally in West Bank, Gaza against normalization with Israel

Hundreds of Palestinians protest against landmark Israeli normalization deals with the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, hours ahead of a signing ceremony at the White House.

Clutching Palestinian flags and wearing blue face masks for protection against the novel coronavirus, demonstrators rally in the cities of Nablus and Hebron in the West Bank and in the Gaza Strip.

A demonstration in the West Bank city of Ramallah, home of the Palestinian Authority, was scheduled for later on Tuesday.

Banners were displayed at the protests, reading “Treason,” “No to normalization with the (Israeli) occupier” and “The agreements of shame.”

In Gaza, protesters trample on and set fire to placards showing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Bahrain’s King Hamad bin Isa Al-Khalifa and the UAE’s Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan.

“We say to the Bahraini regime and the Emirates that this normalization is a total betrayal of the Palestinian cause and the hopes of the Arab nation,” says Ahmad al-Medalal, an Islamic Jihad official in Gaza.

— AFP