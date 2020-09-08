Palestinians said to scale down criticism of Israel-UAE deal

The Palestinian Authority has scaled down its criticism of the Israel-UAE normalization deal ahead of an Arab League meeting on the matter tomorrow in Cairo, the Reuters news agency reports.

The report says a draft resolution presented by the PA ambassador “does not include a call to condemn, or act against, the Emirates over the US-brokered deal.”

PA President Mahmoud Abbas today issued instructions “banning any offensive statements or actions towards Arab leaders, including UAE rulers,” according to the report.

It is a stark departure from past rhetoric by Palestinian leaders, including Abbas, who have called the pact a “betrayal” and a “stab in the back.”

The draft resolution reportedly says the Israel-UAE agreement “doesn’t diminish Arab consensus over the Palestinian cause, the Palestinian cause is the cause of the entire Arab nation.”

It adds: “The trilateral announcement doesn’t change the principal Arab vision based on the fact that the two-state solution on the 1967 borders is the only way to achieve peace in the Middle East.”