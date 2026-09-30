Passengers on flydubai flight say panicked flight attendants offered little assistance as plane lost control

Asaf and Ofir Shani, who were seated almost all the way in the back of the flydubai plane that fell victim to an apparent attempted hijacking, tell Channel 12 that the flight attendants offered little assistance during the incident.

The flydubai flight attendants were foreigners and provided almost no instructions to passengers as the plane began spinning out of control, the Shanis say.

Ofir Shani tells Channel 12 that the intercom didn’t seem to work.

She says that the flight attendants at one point began walking down the aisles, trying to assure passengers that the flight was going to land in Tel Aviv, even though it wasn’t — an emergency landing was made in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia.

Ofir Shani also says that the flight attendants appeared no less panicked than the passengers as the incident unfolded.