Patients at virus hotels said breaking IDF rules, smuggling in pot and alcohol

The Home Front Command has started conducting searches in hotel rooms at the Dan Panorama in Tel Aviv, after some patients housed at the virus isolation facility are caught sneaking pot and alcohol, according to Channel 12.

“We lowered our profile, but there are drug parties here and we are careful not to film anyone so that they don’t get in trouble or arrested,” one unnamed patient is quoted as saying, adding that guards have started asking questions and searching rooms.

It’s unclear why alcohol is banned at the facility.