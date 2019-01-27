PM downplays government report’s conclusion on threat far-right poses to Diaspora Jews

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu downplays a new report from the Diaspora Affairs Ministry, which highlights the growing threat the far-right poses to Jews around the world.

“In contrast to previous years, when Islamist anti-Semitism was the main and most dangerous threat to Jewish communities, in 2018 there has been a turnaround and now anti-Semitic incidents emanating from the far-right are the main and most dangerous threat to Jewish communities, especially in the United States and Europe,” the report states.

Speaking at the cabinet meeting during which the findings were announced, Netanyahu asserts that “anti-Semitism on the right is not anything new.”

“What’s new in Europe is this merging of Islamist anti-Semitism with the extreme left, as we’re seeing in Britain and Ireland,” he claims.