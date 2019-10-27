PM slams ‘scandalous’ probe of Likud officials for suspected witness harassment

Prime Minister Netanyahu is decrying a police investigation of officials from his Likud party for the suspected harassment of a state’s witness in a corruption case involving the premier.

“The persecution doesn’t stop for a moment. The ink hasn’t dried on the thousand pages of defense arguments filed by the prime minister’s attorneys in the hearing, and already they are interrogating all those close to the prime minister,” a statement on his behalf says.

“The goal is clear: To neutralize the prime minister’s ability to fight over the public opinion in the face of the flood of incessant leaks against him by harming his associates. It is scandalous.”

Two of the Likud officials reportedly being probed are spokesman Jonatan Urich and campaign manager Ofer Golan, who is also a spokesman for the Netanyahu family.