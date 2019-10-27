Biometric tests said to confirm IS chief Baghdadi killed in Syria raid

The Times of Israel is liveblogging Sunday’s events as they happen.
Iranian authorities break up mixed-gender party, arrest 15
TEHRAN, Iran — Iran’s semi-official news agency says Iranian authorities have arrested 15 men and women at a mixed-gender party at the Iranian island of Qeshm. Such gatherings are illegal under Iran’s Islamic-based law.
Today’s Tasnim report says the raid happened on a beach on the Persian Gulf island, but doesn’t provide further details on those arrested.
It says the arrests happened a few days ago.
Iranian law bans Muslims from drinking alcohol or holding mixed-gender parties when the men and women are not related.
— AP
Biometric tests confirm IS chief Baghdadi killed in raid — report
Biometric tests have confirmed that a man killed in a US special forces raid in northern Syria was Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, an American military source tells Fox News.
“US forces did a terrific job,” the source says. “This just shows it may take time but terrorists will not find a sanctuary.”
A US defense official confirms to the network that Baghdadi blew himself up with a suicide vest when American forces entered the compound where he was hiding in Syria’s Idlib province.
