Meeting between Blue and White, Likud negotiators wraps up

Coalition talks between the Blue and White and Likud parties have wrapped up for the day.

A Blue and White statement says the meeting between the party representatives was held “in a good atmosphere.”

Blue and White requested further meetings in the coming days to discuss “the possibility of forming a government on fundamentals and on the basis of the understanding that the mandate [to assemble a coalition] is in the hands of” Benny Gantz, the party’s leader.

The statement adds: “Likud continued to insist throughout the meeting that it represents an immunity bloc of 55 [MKs] and isn’t ready for any compromise on the matter.”