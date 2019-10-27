The Times of Israel is liveblogging Sunday’s events as they happen.
Netanyahu reportedly angered by Rafi Peretz offer to act as mediator with Gantz
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has rejected Jewish Home-National Union leader Rafi Peretz’s offer to act as a mediator in coalition talks with Blue and White party chief Benny Gantz, the Kan public broadcaster reports.
According to Kan, Netanyahu became angry with Peretz over the suggestion during a meeting last week of right-wing party leaders and said he didn’t need a mediator to speak with Gantz.
Peretz served as chief rabbi of the IDF when Gantz was chief of staff.
Netanyahu is set to meet with Gantz later today. The latter was tasked last week with forming a government after the incumbent premier failed to do so.
Iranian authorities break up mixed-gender party, arrest 15
TEHRAN, Iran — Iran’s semi-official news agency says Iranian authorities have arrested 15 men and women at a mixed-gender party at the Iranian island of Qeshm. Such gatherings are illegal under Iran’s Islamic-based law.
Today’s Tasnim report says the raid happened on a beach on the Persian Gulf island, but doesn’t provide further details on those arrested.
It says the arrests happened a few days ago.
Iranian law bans Muslims from drinking alcohol or holding mixed-gender parties when the men and women are not related.
— AP
Biometric tests confirm IS chief Baghdadi killed in raid — report
Biometric tests have confirmed that a man killed in a US special forces raid in northern Syria was Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, an American military source tells Fox News.
“US forces did a terrific job,” the source says. “This just shows it may take time but terrorists will not find a sanctuary.”
A US defense official confirms to the network that Baghdadi blew himself up with a suicide vest when American forces entered the compound where he was hiding in Syria’s Idlib province.
