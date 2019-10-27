Netanyahu reportedly angered by Rafi Peretz offer to act as mediator with Gantz

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has rejected Jewish Home-National Union leader Rafi Peretz’s offer to act as a mediator in coalition talks with Blue and White party chief Benny Gantz, the Kan public broadcaster reports.

According to Kan, Netanyahu became angry with Peretz over the suggestion during a meeting last week of right-wing party leaders and said he didn’t need a mediator to speak with Gantz.

Peretz served as chief rabbi of the IDF when Gantz was chief of staff.

Netanyahu is set to meet with Gantz later today. The latter was tasked last week with forming a government after the incumbent premier failed to do so.