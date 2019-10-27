Police probe suspected harassment of state’s witness in Netanyahu graft case — report

Police have opened an investigation into senior Likud campaign officials on suspicion of harassing a state’s witness in the corruption investigations implicating Prime Minister Netanyahu, Channel 13 news reports.

The network says the officials, who it doesn’t name, are suspected of harassing Shlomo Filber, a former confidant of Netanyahu’s who led Likud’s campaign in the 2015 elections.

Filber is a key witness in Case 4000, in which Netanyahu is alleged to have advanced regulations benefiting Bezeq controlling shareholder Shaul Elovitch in exchange for the positive coverage from the telecom company’s Walla news site.

Filber was director-general of the Communications Ministry, which Netanyahu headed during the period under scrutiny by prosecutors. He was arrested and questioned over his involvement in the case before turning state’s witness.

Netanyahu faces charges of fraud, breach of trust and bribery in the case. He also faces fraud and breach of trust charges in two other cases. He denies any wrongdoing.