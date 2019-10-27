Gantz hails Baghdadi’s death as an ‘important’ accomplishment for US military

Blue and White party leader Benny Gantz hails the US special operations raid in Syria that led to the death of Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

“The fight against terror requires a mix of responsibility, patience and determination to act,” Gantz, a former IDF chief of staff, says in a statement. “The liquidation of the Daesh [IS] leader in Syria is a combination off all three.

“This is an important operational and intelligence accomplishment of the United States military forces,” he adds.

Gantz warns, however, that Baghdadi’s death does not mean military forces battling terrorism can pack up and go home.

“The fight against terror is not a fight against one man. It is long and uncompromising, but every targeted killing sends a deterring message to the entire leadership of the organization and its members — the long arm of those who fight terror reaches everywhere,” he says.