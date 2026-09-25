Netanyahu mourns reservists killed yesterday in Gaza drone accident

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu mourns the two reservists killed in a drone explosion accident in Gaza.

“Nadav and Ofek, of blessed memory, were courageous reservist fighters who defended Israel’s security. We embrace their families in this difficult time and send them our deepest condolences,” he writes on X.

“The IDF is investigating the incident, we must learn all the necessary lessons and implement them to ensure the security and wellbeing of IDF soldiers,” he adds.