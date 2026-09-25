Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Friday, September 25, 2026

IDF says it launched interceptor at ‘suspicious aerial target’ in southern Lebanon

By Emanuel Fabian Today, 2:41 pm
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Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent

Illustrative: IDF troops operate in southern Lebanon, in a handout photo published on June 1, 2026. (Israel Defense Forces)
Illustrative: IDF troops operate in southern Lebanon, in a handout photo published on June 1, 2026. (Israel Defense Forces)

The IDF says it launched an interceptor missile a short while ago toward a “suspicious aerial target” identified over an area of southern Lebanon where troops are operating.

The circumstances of the incident are under further investigation, the military says.

No sirens sounded in any towns, as no threat was posed to Israeli civilians.

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