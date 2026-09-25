Live Update From the Liveblog of Friday, September 25, 2026
IDF says it launched interceptor at ‘suspicious aerial target’ in southern Lebanon
Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent
The IDF says it launched an interceptor missile a short while ago toward a “suspicious aerial target” identified over an area of southern Lebanon where troops are operating.
The circumstances of the incident are under further investigation, the military says.
No sirens sounded in any towns, as no threat was posed to Israeli civilians.
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