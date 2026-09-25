Live Update From the Liveblog of Friday, September 25, 2026
Netanyahu lands in Israel after one-day trip for UN speech
Lazar Berman is The Times of Israel's diplomatic reporter
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu lands back in Israel after his one-day trip to New York to speak at the United Nations.
Though he took off on Wing of Zion from the Nevatim Air Base near Beersheba, he landed back at Ben Gurion Airport.
For the second consecutive official trip abroad, Netanyahu did not permit Israel’s traveling diplomatic press corps on his taxpayer-funded plane.
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