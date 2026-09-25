Army bolstering forces across all fronts ahead of week-long Sukkot holiday

The Israel Defense Forces says it is bolstering forces across all fronts ahead of the Sukkot holiday, following similar moves conducted ahead of Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur.

Standing army battalions in each of the military’s regional commands will remain deployed on alert until the end of the holiday period, and brigade headquarters are on standby for activation if needed, according to the IDF.

During the week-long Sukkot holiday, several combat companies will be allocated to bolster each sector, and additional companies will be placed on standby. In the West Bank, the Central Command is being reinforced by several units, including commandos from Maglan.

Most rookies at the army’s training bases will also remain at their bases during the holiday to provide additional standby forces in the various sectors.

The IDF says that, also as part of preparation for the holiday, “multi-organizational discussions” were held to ensure “synchronization, readiness, and coordination between the organizations.”