Pittsburghers lay flowers outside synagogue for shooting victims

PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania — A steady stream of people have been stopping by the closed Pittsburgh synagogue that one year ago was the scene of the deadliest attack on Jews in US history.

Lining the fence outside the Tree of Life synagogue stand 11 flowerpots, each bearing one of the names of a person killed in the attack, which also wounded seven others.

People have also been piling bouquets and crocheted hearts at the site and hanging signs on the fence saying the city is “stronger than hate” and diversity is its greatest strength.

The Tree of Life building has remained closed since the shooting. The three congregations now worship at two nearby synagogues.

A memorial service is scheduled for this evening to honor the victims.

— AP