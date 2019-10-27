Details emerge about Iraqi help to track IS leader

The meeting between coalition negotiators from the Blue and White and Yisrael Beytenu parties has ended.

MK Oded Forer, Yisrael Beytenu’s chief negotiator, reiterates the party’s support for a unity government after the meeting.

“It is important to remember that the two largest parties [Likud and Blue and White] have 65 seats together and can form a government today,” Forer is quoted saying by Channel 13 news.

“Of course we’d be happy to be part of the next government, but if we need to we’ll sit in the opposition,” he adds.

Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman campaigned on forcing a unity government including his party, Likud and Blue and White if neither could form a coalition without him.