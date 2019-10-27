The Times of Israel is liveblogging Sunday’s events as they happen.
Meeting between Blue and White, Yisrael Beytenu negotiators ends
The meeting between coalition negotiators from the Blue and White and Yisrael Beytenu parties has ended.
MK Oded Forer, Yisrael Beytenu’s chief negotiator, reiterates the party’s support for a unity government after the meeting.
“It is important to remember that the two largest parties [Likud and Blue and White] have 65 seats together and can form a government today,” Forer is quoted saying by Channel 13 news.
“Of course we’d be happy to be part of the next government, but if we need to we’ll sit in the opposition,” he adds.
Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman campaigned on forcing a unity government including his party, Likud and Blue and White if neither could form a coalition without him.
Details emerge about Iraqi help to track IS leader
BAGHDAD — Some information is emerging about how the United States might have been able to track Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.
A senior Iraqi intelligence official says that a few months ago, an Iraqi aide to Baghdadi was killed in western Iraq by a US airstrike. The official says the aide’s wife was arrested in the operation and handed over by the Americans to Iraqi authorities.
The official says the wife ended up being a key source of information on Baghdadi’s whereabouts and that through her, the Iraqis ultimately were able to pass along to the United States coordinates on Baghdadi.
A second Iraqi security official says Baghdadi’s brother-in-law was recently arrested by the Iraqis and also helped with information about Abu Bakr’s whereabouts
The officials aren’t authorized to publicly discuss intelligence operations and speak on condition of anonymity.
— AP
UK’s Johnson on Baghdadi death: Battle against ‘the evil’ of IS not over
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson says the death of Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi is “an important moment” in the fight against terrorism but warns “the evil” of the jihadist organization is not over.
The death of Baghdadi is an important moment in our fight against terror but the battle against the evil of Daesh is not yet over.
We will work with our coalition partners to bring an end to the murderous, barbaric activities of Daesh once and for all.
— Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) October 27, 2019
Syrian Kurds expect IS revenge attacks after Baghdadi death
QAMISHLI, Syria — Syrian Kurdish forces say they expected revenge attacks by the Islamic State extremist group following the US announcement today that the jihadist organisation’s leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi had been killed.
“Sleeper cells will seek revenge for Baghdadi’s death,” Mazloum Abdi, the top commander of the Syrian Democratic Forces — the de facto army of the Kurdish administration that holds thousands of IS fighters in custody — tells AFP.
— AFP
Gantz hails Baghdadi’s death as an ‘important’ accomplishment for US military
Blue and White party leader Benny Gantz hails the US special operations raid in Syria that led to the death of Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.
“The fight against terror requires a mix of responsibility, patience and determination to act,” Gantz, a former IDF chief of staff, says in a statement. “The liquidation of the Daesh [IS] leader in Syria is a combination off all three.
“This is an important operational and intelligence accomplishment of the United States military forces,” he adds.
Gantz warns, however, that Baghdadi’s death does not mean military forces battling terrorism can pack up and go home.
“The fight against terror is not a fight against one man. It is long and uncompromising, but every targeted killing sends a deterring message to the entire leadership of the organization and its members — the long arm of those who fight terror reaches everywhere,” he says.
Netanyahu praises US raid that killed IS chief Baghdadi
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu congratulates US President Donald Trump on the American special forces raid in Syria that killed Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.
“I wish to congratulate President Trump on the impressive accomplishment that lead to the elimination of the head of Daesh al-Baghdadi,” Netanyahu says in a video statement while touring the Palmachim air force base, using the Arabic initials for IS.
“This reflects our shared determination, of the US and all the free countries to fight terrorist organizations and terrorist states,” he adds. “This accomplishment is an important milestone, but the campaign is still ahead of us.”
Blue and White negotiators now meeting with Yisrael Beytenu
After meeting with Likud, Blue and White negotiators meet with representatives of Avigdor Liberman’s Yisrael Beytenu for coalition talks.
Negotiating on behalf of Yisrael Beytenu are MKs Oded Forer and Alex Kushnir, the party’s general secretary, its faction manager in the Knesset and lawyer Amir Schneider.
Israeli envoy to UN: ‘We must make sure what happened in Pittsburgh never happens again’
Israel’s ambassador to the United Nations issues a statement on the anniversary of the shooting attack at Pittsburgh’s Tree of Life synagogue that left 11 dead.
“We are one year removed from the worst anti-Semitic attack in the history of the United States. The Jewish people face the rising tide of this ancient bigotry around the world; Jews in Israel, Europe, the US and elsewhere are experiencing renewed attacks and instances of anti-Semitism,” Danny Danon says.
Danon calls on the world to “give no quarter to this bigotry” and says it must be confronted wherever it pops up.
“We must make sure what happened in Pittsburgh never happens again.”
Lebanon protesters successfully form 170-km human chain — organizers
BEIRUT — Tens of thousands of Lebanese protesters successfully form a 170-kilometer-long human chain today, stretching the length of the country from Tripoli in the north to Tyre in the south, organizers say.
“I can confirm that the human chain was a success,” Julie Tegho Bou Nassif, one of the organizers, tells AFP.
— AFP
Meeting between Blue and White, Likud negotiators wraps up
Coalition talks between the Blue and White and Likud parties have wrapped up for the day.
A Blue and White statement says the meeting between the party representatives was held “in a good atmosphere.”
Blue and White requested further meetings in the coming days to discuss “the possibility of forming a government on fundamentals and on the basis of the understanding that the mandate [to assemble a coalition] is in the hands of” Benny Gantz, the party’s leader.
The statement adds: “Likud continued to insist throughout the meeting that it represents an immunity bloc of 55 [MKs] and isn’t ready for any compromise on the matter.”
‘Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi is dead,’ Trump declares
US President Donald Trump gives a press conference declaring the death of the leader of the Islamic State jihadist group.
“Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi is dead,” he says.
Trump confirms reports that Baghdadi detonated a suicide vest, killing himself before US special forces could reach him during the raid in northwestern Syria. He says Baghdadi brought three of his children with him while trying to hide, all of whom were killed by the blast.
Trump says Baghdadi’s body was”mutilated,” but biometric tests confirmed it was him.
“Baghdadi and the losers who worked for him… had no idea what they were getting into,” Trump says. “He was a sick and depraved man. And how he’s gone.”
Trump thanks Russia, Turkey, Syria and Iraq, as well as the Syrian Kurds, for assisting with the raid.
“He died like a dog, he died like a coward,” Trump concludes.
Turkey claims it knew about US raid on IS leader
BEIRUT — A senior Turkish official says “to the best of my knowledge” Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi arrived at a location in Syria 48 hours prior to the US military raid that is believed to have targeted the Islamic State jihadist group leader.
The Turkish official says in a written statement today that there has been “close coordination” among relevant parties and the Turkish military had advance knowledge of the raid.
In a tweet earlier, the Turkish army said it had “information exchanged and coordination” with US military authorities prior to the operation but did not elaborate.
The official adds: “I can neither confirm nor deny that any intelligence was shared to facilitate last night’s operation.”
The US raid with helicopters took place in the Barisha area north of Idlib city a few kilometers from the Turkish border.
— AP
Syrian jihadists close off suspected Baghdadi raid site
NEAR BARISHA, Syria — The dominant jihadist group in northwest Syria blocks access to the site of a suspected US-led operation against Islamic State chief Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, an AFP correspondent reports.
Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, an organization that includes former operatives from Al-Qaeda’s Syria affiliate, seals off the village of Barisha, near the Turkish border, following US media reports of the jihadist leader’s killing.
According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights war monitor, US helicopters airlifted troops to the village for a nighttime raid that led to clashes.
At least nine people were killed in the operation, which lasted about two hours.
Excavators were at work near the flattened remains of the house that appeared to have been the main target of the airborne operation.
The area is nominally under the control of HTS, which administers much of the Idlib enclave, one of the last major parts of Syria outside the control of President Bashar Assad’s regime.
Ankara has some sway over HTS but has failed to rein it in despite deals Turkey has stuck with Russia, Damascus’s main backer and the most powerful foreign broker in Syria.
Al-Qaeda and IS have long been rivals.
According to the Observatory and local sources, IS fighters — who have been operating underground since the group lost its last fixed positions in Syria earlier this year — were also present in the area.
Another organization with a presence in the area is Hurras al-Deen, a hardline jihadist group linked to Al-Qaeda that has smaller numbers but seasoned fighters.
— AFP
Blue and White, Likud negotiations teams meet ahead of Gantz-Netanyahu talks
The negotiating teams from the Blue and White and Likud parties hold talks this afternoon ahead of the meeting between their respective party leaders Benny Gantz and Benjamin Netanyahu.
Blue and White is being represented by Yoram Turbowicz and Shalom Shlomo, while Tourism Minister Yariv Levin and Michael Rabello were sent on behalf of Likud.
At the start of the meeting, Levin clarifies he is representing a bloc of 55 MKs that includes Likud and its religious allies, a condition previously rejected by Blue and White.
He also says a unity government must be based on a proposal floated by President Reuven Rivlin, that would apparently see Netanyahu take a leave of absence at some point if he is indicted in a series of graft probes while retaining the title and privileges of prime minister, with Gantz then receiving all the authority of premier.
Levin says he’ll raise two issues at the beginning of the meeting, which he calls the “basis” for any negotiations.
“To finally receive an answer whether Blue and White accepts the president’s proposal,” he says. “The second question is whether the negotiations taking place here are indeed true negotiations or if they are a cover and an act, when the negotiations are in fact taking place elsewhere — with Ayman Odeh and the Joint List to form a minority government.”
Likud has claimed repeatedly in recent weeks that Gantz is looking to assemble a minority government that is propped up by outside support from the Joint List of four majority-Arab parties. Blue and White has not publicly stated it is seeking to do so.
Netanyahu reportedly angered by Rafi Peretz offer to act as mediator with Gantz
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has rejected Jewish Home-National Union leader Rafi Peretz’s offer to act as a mediator in coalition talks with Blue and White party chief Benny Gantz, the Kan public broadcaster reports.
According to Kan, Netanyahu became angry with Peretz over the suggestion during a meeting last week of right-wing party leaders and said he didn’t need a mediator to speak with Gantz.
Peretz served as chief rabbi of the IDF when Gantz was chief of staff.
Netanyahu is set to meet with Gantz later today. The latter was tasked last week with forming a government after the incumbent premier failed to do so.
Iranian authorities break up mixed-gender party, arrest 15
TEHRAN, Iran — Iran’s semi-official news agency says Iranian authorities have arrested 15 men and women at a mixed-gender party at the Iranian island of Qeshm. Such gatherings are illegal under Iran’s Islamic-based law.
Today’s Tasnim report says the raid happened on a beach on the Persian Gulf island, but doesn’t provide further details on those arrested.
It says the arrests happened a few days ago.
Iranian law bans Muslims from drinking alcohol or holding mixed-gender parties when the men and women are not related.
— AP
Biometric tests confirm IS chief Baghdadi killed in raid — report
Biometric tests have confirmed that a man killed in a US special forces raid in northern Syria was Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, an American military source tells Fox News.
“US forces did a terrific job,” the source says. “This just shows it may take time but terrorists will not find a sanctuary.”
A US defense official confirms to the network that Baghdadi blew himself up with a suicide vest when American forces entered the compound where he was hiding in Syria’s Idlib province.
