Laywer for Likud campaign chief blasts ‘baseless’ witness harassment suspicions

The attorney for Likud campaign manager Ofer Golan is strongly denying suspicions that his client harassed state witness Shlomo Filber.

“These are false and baseless accusations,” Amit Hadad says in a statement.

“While Mr. Golan is prohibited from expressing himself on the matter in order not to obstruct the investigation, the existence of the investigation is illegally leaked” he adds.

Hadad, who is also a lawyer for Prime Minister Netanyahu, says he is sure the case will be closed and that Golan never harassed Filber or any other witness.