Turkey claims it knew about US raid on IS leader
BEIRUT — A senior Turkish official says “to the best of my knowledge” Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi arrived at a location in Syria 48 hours prior to the US military raid that is believed to have targeted the Islamic State jihadist group leader.
The Turkish official says in a written statement today that there has been “close coordination” among relevant parties and the Turkish military had advance knowledge of the raid.
In a tweet earlier, the Turkish army said it had “information exchanged and coordination” with US military authorities prior to the operation but did not elaborate.
The official adds: “I can neither confirm nor deny that any intelligence was shared to facilitate last night’s operation.”
The US raid with helicopters took place in the Barisha area north of Idlib city a few kilometers from the Turkish border.
Syrian jihadists close off suspected Baghdadi raid site
NEAR BARISHA, Syria — The dominant jihadist group in northwest Syria blocks access to the site of a suspected US-led operation against Islamic State chief Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, an AFP correspondent reports.
Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, an organization that includes former operatives from Al-Qaeda’s Syria affiliate, seals off the village of Barisha, near the Turkish border, following US media reports of the jihadist leader’s killing.
According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights war monitor, US helicopters airlifted troops to the village for a nighttime raid that led to clashes.
At least nine people were killed in the operation, which lasted about two hours.
Excavators were at work near the flattened remains of the house that appeared to have been the main target of the airborne operation.
The area is nominally under the control of HTS, which administers much of the Idlib enclave, one of the last major parts of Syria outside the control of President Bashar Assad’s regime.
Ankara has some sway over HTS but has failed to rein it in despite deals Turkey has stuck with Russia, Damascus’s main backer and the most powerful foreign broker in Syria.
Al-Qaeda and IS have long been rivals.
According to the Observatory and local sources, IS fighters — who have been operating underground since the group lost its last fixed positions in Syria earlier this year — were also present in the area.
Another organization with a presence in the area is Hurras al-Deen, a hardline jihadist group linked to Al-Qaeda that has smaller numbers but seasoned fighters.
Blue and White, Likud negotiations teams meet ahead of Gantz-Netanyahu talks
The negotiating teams from the Blue and White and Likud parties hold talks this afternoon ahead of the meeting between their respective party leaders Benny Gantz and Benjamin Netanyahu.
Blue and White is being represented by Yoram Turbowicz and Shalom Shlomo, while Tourism Minister Yariv Levin and Michael Rabello were sent on behalf of Likud.
At the start of the meeting, Levin clarifies he is representing a bloc of 55 MKs that includes Likud and its religious allies, a condition previously rejected by Blue and White.
He also says a unity government must be based on a proposal floated by President Reuven Rivlin, that would apparently see Netanyahu take a leave of absence at some point if he is indicted in a series of graft probes while retaining the title and privileges of prime minister, with Gantz then receiving all the authority of premier.
Levin says he’ll raise two issues at the beginning of the meeting, which he calls the “basis” for any negotiations.
“To finally receive an answer whether Blue and White accepts the president’s proposal,” he says. “The second question is whether the negotiations taking place here are indeed true negotiations or if they are a cover and an act, when the negotiations are in fact taking place elsewhere — with Ayman Odeh and the Joint List to form a minority government.”
Likud has claimed repeatedly in recent weeks that Gantz is looking to assemble a minority government that is propped up by outside support from the Joint List of four majority-Arab parties. Blue and White has not publicly stated it is seeking to do so.
Netanyahu reportedly angered by Rafi Peretz offer to act as mediator with Gantz
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has rejected Jewish Home-National Union leader Rafi Peretz’s offer to act as a mediator in coalition talks with Blue and White party chief Benny Gantz, the Kan public broadcaster reports.
According to Kan, Netanyahu became angry with Peretz over the suggestion during a meeting last week of right-wing party leaders and said he didn’t need a mediator to speak with Gantz.
Peretz served as chief rabbi of the IDF when Gantz was chief of staff.
Netanyahu is set to meet with Gantz later today. The latter was tasked last week with forming a government after the incumbent premier failed to do so.
Iranian authorities break up mixed-gender party, arrest 15
TEHRAN, Iran — Iran’s semi-official news agency says Iranian authorities have arrested 15 men and women at a mixed-gender party at the Iranian island of Qeshm. Such gatherings are illegal under Iran’s Islamic-based law.
Today’s Tasnim report says the raid happened on a beach on the Persian Gulf island, but doesn’t provide further details on those arrested.
It says the arrests happened a few days ago.
Iranian law bans Muslims from drinking alcohol or holding mixed-gender parties when the men and women are not related.
Biometric tests confirm IS chief Baghdadi killed in raid — report
Biometric tests have confirmed that a man killed in a US special forces raid in northern Syria was Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, an American military source tells Fox News.
“US forces did a terrific job,” the source says. “This just shows it may take time but terrorists will not find a sanctuary.”
A US defense official confirms to the network that Baghdadi blew himself up with a suicide vest when American forces entered the compound where he was hiding in Syria’s Idlib province.
