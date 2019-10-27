The Times of Israel is liveblogging Sunday’s events as they happen.
After meeting PM, Gantz vows to continue pursuing unity coalition, avoid 3rd election
Blue and White party leader Benny Gantz tells reporters he will meet again with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, after the two held coalition negotiations this evening.
“I finished a matter-of-fact meeting with the prime minister. I can inform you that I’ll continue with all efforts to form a unity government and to prevent third elections for the State of Israel,” Gantz says at an event for the IDF’s Paratroopers Brigade, which he once headed.
The meeting earlier today was the first between Netanyahu and Gantz since the latter was tasked last week with forming a government, after the premier failed to do so.
Syrian Kurds say Islamic State spokesman killed in fresh raid
QAMISHLI, Syria — The Islamic State extremist group’s spokesman was killed today in northern Syria, a top Kurdish official says, hours after the jihadists’ leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was announced dead.
The official with the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces — who asked not to be named because he is not authorized to speak on the issue — says IS spokesman Abu Hassan al-Muhajir had been killed, after SDF chief Mazloum Abdi said he had been “targeted” in a fresh raid.
“Al-Muhajir, the right-hand of Baghdadi and the spokesman for IS, was targeted in the village of Ain al-Baydah near Jarablus, in a coordinated operation between SDF intelligence and the US army,” Abdi writes on Twitter.
— AFP
Pittsburgh sports teams honor synagogue shooting victims
PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania — Pittsburgh’s sports teams are joining other organizations to honor the victims of the deadliest attack on Jews in US history.
A year ago, the shooting at Pittsburgh’s Tree of Life synagogue left 11 worshipers dead and seven others wounded. Memorial services are being held along with numerous community service projects, and Pittsburgh’s sports teams joined in honoring the victims.
Pittsburgh Steelers president Art Rooney says his team plans to have a moment of silence at Monday night’s game to “honor the victims and their families.”
The Pittsburgh Penguins put out a tweet, saying, “Hatred and discrimination have no place in Pittsburgh or anywhere else.” The Pittsburgh Pirates echo that sentiment, saying the memory of the victims “will always be a reminder that hatred has no place in our world.”
— AP
Statement from #Steelers Team President Art Rooney II on the anniversary of the shooting in the Tree of Life Synagogue. pic.twitter.com/mwYDZYmMau
— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) October 27, 2019
Germany’s far-right AfD surges in eastern heartland vote, but far-left set to win
ERFURT, Germany — Germany’s far-right AfD scores strong gains in the ex-Communist eastern state of Thuringia, home to one of its most radical figures, beating mainstream parties such as Angela Merkel’s centre-right CDU, early exit polls show.
While popular premier Bodo Ramelow’s far-left Die Linke party easily wins with about 30 percent, the Alternative for Germany scored at least 23%, according to public broadcasters ARD and ZDF, more than doubling its result in the previous election in 2014.
This put the anti-immigration party in second place, narrowly ahead of Merkel’s Christian Democrats, who win about 22%, and far ahead of her coalition partners, the once powerful Social Democrats (SPD), who score only 8%.
The AfD’s strong result comes despite widespread criticism after an October 9 attack in the eastern city of Halle, where a suspected neo-Nazi gunman tried and failed to storm a synagogue then shot dead two people outside.
After the bloody attack, the commissioner for combating anti-Semitism, Felix Klein, like many other critics, argued that the AfD had trafficked in incendiary anti-Jewish sentiment.
The Thuringia campaign has been marked by anger, threats and recriminations, with CDU candidate Mike Mohring labeling the AfD’s local leader, the nationalist hardliner Bjoern Hoecke, a “Nazi.”
A triumphant Hoecke tells supporters today that the state, 30 years after the fall of the Berlin Wall, had voted for a second revolution, a “Transition 2.0,” and delivered “a clear ‘no’ to the ossified party landscape.”
— AFP
Laywer for Likud campaign chief blasts ‘baseless’ witness harassment suspicions
The attorney for Likud campaign manager Ofer Golan is strongly denying suspicions that his client harassed state witness Shlomo Filber.
“These are false and baseless accusations,” Amit Hadad says in a statement.
“While Mr. Golan is prohibited from expressing himself on the matter in order not to obstruct the investigation, the existence of the investigation is illegally leaked” he adds.
Hadad, who is also a lawyer for Prime Minister Netanyahu, says he is sure the case will be closed and that Golan never harassed Filber or any other witness.
PM slams ‘scandalous’ probe of Likud officials for suspected witness harassment
Prime Minister Netanyahu is decrying a police investigation of officials from his Likud party for the suspected harassment of a state’s witness in a corruption case involving the premier.
“The persecution doesn’t stop for a moment. The ink hasn’t dried on the thousand pages of defense arguments filed by the prime minister’s attorneys in the hearing, and already they are interrogating all those close to the prime minister,” a statement on his behalf says.
“The goal is clear: To neutralize the prime minister’s ability to fight over the public opinion in the face of the flood of incessant leaks against him by harming his associates. It is scandalous.”
Two of the Likud officials reportedly being probed are spokesman Jonatan Urich and campaign manager Ofer Golan, who is also a spokesman for the Netanyahu family.
France’s Macron says final defeat of IS the ‘priority’ after Baghdadi’s death
PARIS — French President Emmanuel Macron says the death of Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in a US special forces operation in Syria was just a step and the fight must continue to finally defeat the jihadists.
“The death of al-Baghdadi is a hard blow against Daesh (IS), but it is just a stage,” Macron writes on Twitter. “The fight will continue with our partners in the international coalition to ensure that the terror organisation is definitively defeated. It is our priority.”
— AFP
Meeting between Gantz, Netanyahu ends
Blue and White party leader Benny Gantz and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s meeting has ended.
A statement from Blue and White says the two discussed “the existing political possibilities” and agreed their respective negotiating teams would remain in contact.
There is expected to be an additional meeting between Gantz and Netanyahu, according to Blue and White.
The meeting at IDF headquarters in Tel Aviv was the first between the two since Ganz was tasked last week with forming a government, after Netanyahu failed to do so.
Likud spokesman also said grilled for suspected harassment of state’s witness
Likud spokesman Jonatan Urich was also questioned on suspicion of harassing state’s witness Shlomo Filber, Channel 13 news reports.
Urich and other Likud officials were reportedly questioned about a video from August in which a van was parked near Filber’s home and a voice could be heard over loudspeakers alleging he lied during investigations to incriminate Prime Minister Netanyahu.
Likud campaign chief said questioned for suspected harassment of state’s witness
One of the Likud officials questioned on suspected of harassing state’s witness Shlomo Filber is the party’s campaign manager Ofer Golan, according to Hebrew media reports.
Golan, who is also a spokesman for the Netanyahu family, was questioned over the weekend.
The Ynet news site says Golan was questioned under caution, meaning police are treating him as a suspect.
Pence recounts planning in run-up to Baghdadi operation
WASHINGTON — US Vice President Mike Pence is disclosing more details about the US military raid that killed Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in Syria.
Pence says that by Thursday afternoon, he and US President Donald Trump learned that there was “a high probability” that Baghdadi would be at his compound in Syria’s Idlib province.
Pence tells CBS’ “Face the Nation” that Trump directed commanders to come up with military options and present them to him on Friday morning.
Pence says that by Saturday morning, “we received the actionable intelligence” that allowed the operation that Trump had approved to go ahead.
And it was this morning when Trump told the nation that the raid had resulted in Baghdadi’s death.
— AP
Police probe suspected harassment of state’s witness in Netanyahu graft case — report
Police have opened an investigation into senior Likud campaign officials on suspicion of harassing a state’s witness in the corruption investigations implicating Prime Minister Netanyahu, Channel 13 news reports.
The network says the officials, who it doesn’t name, are suspected of harassing Shlomo Filber, a former confidant of Netanyahu’s who led Likud’s campaign in the 2015 elections.
Filber is a key witness in Case 4000, in which Netanyahu is alleged to have advanced regulations benefiting Bezeq controlling shareholder Shaul Elovitch in exchange for the positive coverage from the telecom company’s Walla news site.
Filber was director-general of the Communications Ministry, which Netanyahu headed during the period under scrutiny by prosecutors. He was arrested and questioned over his involvement in the case before turning state’s witness.
Netanyahu faces charges of fraud, breach of trust and bribery in the case. He also faces fraud and breach of trust charges in two other cases. He denies any wrongdoing.
Gantz, Netanyahu meet amid coalition stalemate
The meeting between Blue and White party leader Benny Gantz and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gets underway at the latter’s offices at IDF headquarters in Tel Aviv.
The sit-down marks the first time the two have met in person since Gantz was tasked last week with forming a government, after Netanyahu failed to do so.
According to Channel 13 news, the two were supposed to be accompanied at the meeting by their negotiating teams, but Gantz requested they meet alone.
Iranian minister: Death of Baghdadi ‘not a big deal,’ he was a US ‘creature’
An Iranian minister says the death of Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in a raid by US special forces in northern Syria is no biggie, as the jihadist leader was a “creature” of the United States.
“Not a big deal! You just killed your creature,” Information Minister Mohammad-Javad Azari Jahromi tweets.
Not a big deal! You just killed your creature. https://t.co/jrPuLWh5Sm
— MJ Azari Jahromi (@azarijahromi) October 27, 2019
Meeting between Blue and White, Yisrael Beytenu negotiators ends
The meeting between coalition negotiators from the Blue and White and Yisrael Beytenu parties has ended.
MK Oded Forer, Yisrael Beytenu’s chief negotiator, reiterates the party’s support for a unity government after the meeting.
“It is important to remember that the two largest parties [Likud and Blue and White] have 65 seats together and can form a government today,” Forer is quoted saying by Channel 13 news.
“Of course we’d be happy to be part of the next government, but if we need to we’ll sit in the opposition,” he adds.
Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman campaigned on forcing a unity government including his party, Likud and Blue and White if neither could form a coalition without him.
Details emerge about Iraqi help to track IS leader
BAGHDAD — Some information is emerging about how the United States might have been able to track Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.
A senior Iraqi intelligence official says that a few months ago, an Iraqi aide to Baghdadi was killed in western Iraq by a US airstrike. The official says the aide’s wife was arrested in the operation and handed over by the Americans to Iraqi authorities.
The official says the wife ended up being a key source of information on Baghdadi’s whereabouts and that through her, the Iraqis ultimately were able to pass along to the United States coordinates on Baghdadi.
A second Iraqi security official says Baghdadi’s brother-in-law was recently arrested by the Iraqis and also helped with information about Abu Bakr’s whereabouts
The officials aren’t authorized to publicly discuss intelligence operations and speak on condition of anonymity.
— AP
UK’s Johnson on Baghdadi death: Battle against ‘the evil’ of IS not over
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson says the death of Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi is “an important moment” in the fight against terrorism but warns “the evil” of the jihadist organization is not over.
The death of Baghdadi is an important moment in our fight against terror but the battle against the evil of Daesh is not yet over.
We will work with our coalition partners to bring an end to the murderous, barbaric activities of Daesh once and for all.
— Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) October 27, 2019
Syrian Kurds expect IS revenge attacks after Baghdadi death
QAMISHLI, Syria — Syrian Kurdish forces say they expected revenge attacks by the Islamic State extremist group following the US announcement today that the jihadist organisation’s leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi had been killed.
“Sleeper cells will seek revenge for Baghdadi’s death,” Mazloum Abdi, the top commander of the Syrian Democratic Forces — the de facto army of the Kurdish administration that holds thousands of IS fighters in custody — tells AFP.
— AFP
Gantz hails Baghdadi’s death as an ‘important’ accomplishment for US military
Blue and White party leader Benny Gantz hails the US special operations raid in Syria that led to the death of Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.
“The fight against terror requires a mix of responsibility, patience and determination to act,” Gantz, a former IDF chief of staff, says in a statement. “The liquidation of the Daesh [IS] leader in Syria is a combination off all three.
“This is an important operational and intelligence accomplishment of the United States military forces,” he adds.
Gantz warns, however, that Baghdadi’s death does not mean military forces battling terrorism can pack up and go home.
“The fight against terror is not a fight against one man. It is long and uncompromising, but every targeted killing sends a deterring message to the entire leadership of the organization and its members — the long arm of those who fight terror reaches everywhere,” he says.
Netanyahu praises US raid that killed IS chief Baghdadi
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu congratulates US President Donald Trump on the American special forces raid in Syria that killed Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.
“I wish to congratulate President Trump on the impressive accomplishment that lead to the elimination of the head of Daesh al-Baghdadi,” Netanyahu says in a video statement while touring the Palmachim air force base, using the Arabic initials for IS.
“This reflects our shared determination, of the US and all the free countries to fight terrorist organizations and terrorist states,” he adds. “This accomplishment is an important milestone, but the campaign is still ahead of us.”
Blue and White negotiators now meeting with Yisrael Beytenu
After meeting with Likud, Blue and White negotiators meet with representatives of Avigdor Liberman’s Yisrael Beytenu for coalition talks.
Negotiating on behalf of Yisrael Beytenu are MKs Oded Forer and Alex Kushnir, the party’s general secretary, its faction manager in the Knesset and lawyer Amir Schneider.
Israeli envoy to UN: ‘We must make sure what happened in Pittsburgh never happens again’
Israel’s ambassador to the United Nations issues a statement on the anniversary of the shooting attack at Pittsburgh’s Tree of Life synagogue that left 11 dead.
“We are one year removed from the worst anti-Semitic attack in the history of the United States. The Jewish people face the rising tide of this ancient bigotry around the world; Jews in Israel, Europe, the US and elsewhere are experiencing renewed attacks and instances of anti-Semitism,” Danny Danon says.
Danon calls on the world to “give no quarter to this bigotry” and says it must be confronted wherever it pops up.
“We must make sure what happened in Pittsburgh never happens again.”
Lebanon protesters successfully form 170-km human chain — organizers
BEIRUT — Tens of thousands of Lebanese protesters successfully form a 170-kilometer-long human chain today, stretching the length of the country from Tripoli in the north to Tyre in the south, organizers say.
“I can confirm that the human chain was a success,” Julie Tegho Bou Nassif, one of the organizers, tells AFP.
— AFP
Meeting between Blue and White, Likud negotiators wraps up
Coalition talks between the Blue and White and Likud parties have wrapped up for the day.
A Blue and White statement says the meeting between the party representatives was held “in a good atmosphere.”
Blue and White requested further meetings in the coming days to discuss “the possibility of forming a government on fundamentals and on the basis of the understanding that the mandate [to assemble a coalition] is in the hands of” Benny Gantz, the party’s leader.
The statement adds: “Likud continued to insist throughout the meeting that it represents an immunity bloc of 55 [MKs] and isn’t ready for any compromise on the matter.”
‘Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi is dead,’ Trump declares
US President Donald Trump gives a press conference declaring the death of the leader of the Islamic State jihadist group.
“Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi is dead,” he says.
Trump confirms reports that Baghdadi detonated a suicide vest, killing himself before US special forces could reach him during the raid in northwestern Syria. He says Baghdadi brought three of his children with him while trying to hide, all of whom were killed by the blast.
Trump says Baghdadi’s body was”mutilated,” but biometric tests confirmed it was him.
“Baghdadi and the losers who worked for him… had no idea what they were getting into,” Trump says. “He was a sick and depraved man. And how he’s gone.”
Trump thanks Russia, Turkey, Syria and Iraq, as well as the Syrian Kurds, for assisting with the raid.
“He died like a dog, he died like a coward,” Trump concludes.
Turkey claims it knew about US raid on IS leader
BEIRUT — A senior Turkish official says “to the best of my knowledge” Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi arrived at a location in Syria 48 hours prior to the US military raid that is believed to have targeted the Islamic State jihadist group leader.
The Turkish official says in a written statement today that there has been “close coordination” among relevant parties and the Turkish military had advance knowledge of the raid.
In a tweet earlier, the Turkish army said it had “information exchanged and coordination” with US military authorities prior to the operation but did not elaborate.
The official adds: “I can neither confirm nor deny that any intelligence was shared to facilitate last night’s operation.”
The US raid with helicopters took place in the Barisha area north of Idlib city a few kilometers from the Turkish border.
— AP
Syrian jihadists close off suspected Baghdadi raid site
NEAR BARISHA, Syria — The dominant jihadist group in northwest Syria blocks access to the site of a suspected US-led operation against Islamic State chief Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, an AFP correspondent reports.
Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, an organization that includes former operatives from Al-Qaeda’s Syria affiliate, seals off the village of Barisha, near the Turkish border, following US media reports of the jihadist leader’s killing.
According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights war monitor, US helicopters airlifted troops to the village for a nighttime raid that led to clashes.
At least nine people were killed in the operation, which lasted about two hours.
Excavators were at work near the flattened remains of the house that appeared to have been the main target of the airborne operation.
The area is nominally under the control of HTS, which administers much of the Idlib enclave, one of the last major parts of Syria outside the control of President Bashar Assad’s regime.
Ankara has some sway over HTS but has failed to rein it in despite deals Turkey has stuck with Russia, Damascus’s main backer and the most powerful foreign broker in Syria.
Al-Qaeda and IS have long been rivals.
According to the Observatory and local sources, IS fighters — who have been operating underground since the group lost its last fixed positions in Syria earlier this year — were also present in the area.
Another organization with a presence in the area is Hurras al-Deen, a hardline jihadist group linked to Al-Qaeda that has smaller numbers but seasoned fighters.
— AFP
Blue and White, Likud negotiations teams meet ahead of Gantz-Netanyahu talks
The negotiating teams from the Blue and White and Likud parties hold talks this afternoon ahead of the meeting between their respective party leaders Benny Gantz and Benjamin Netanyahu.
Blue and White is being represented by Yoram Turbowicz and Shalom Shlomo, while Tourism Minister Yariv Levin and Michael Rabello were sent on behalf of Likud.
At the start of the meeting, Levin clarifies he is representing a bloc of 55 MKs that includes Likud and its religious allies, a condition previously rejected by Blue and White.
He also says a unity government must be based on a proposal floated by President Reuven Rivlin, that would apparently see Netanyahu take a leave of absence at some point if he is indicted in a series of graft probes while retaining the title and privileges of prime minister, with Gantz then receiving all the authority of premier.
Levin says he’ll raise two issues at the beginning of the meeting, which he calls the “basis” for any negotiations.
“To finally receive an answer whether Blue and White accepts the president’s proposal,” he says. “The second question is whether the negotiations taking place here are indeed true negotiations or if they are a cover and an act, when the negotiations are in fact taking place elsewhere — with Ayman Odeh and the Joint List to form a minority government.”
Likud has claimed repeatedly in recent weeks that Gantz is looking to assemble a minority government that is propped up by outside support from the Joint List of four majority-Arab parties. Blue and White has not publicly stated it is seeking to do so.
החלה פגישתם של צוותי המשא ומתן של הליכוד וכחול לבן. מטעם כחול לבן ד"ר יורם טורבוביץ ושלום שלמה ומטעם הליכוד שר התיירות יריב לוין ועו"ד מיכאל ראבילו @akivanovick pic.twitter.com/swaDrNpklj
— חדשות 13 (@newsisrael13) October 27, 2019
Netanyahu reportedly angered by Rafi Peretz offer to act as mediator with Gantz
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has rejected Jewish Home-National Union leader Rafi Peretz’s offer to act as a mediator in coalition talks with Blue and White party chief Benny Gantz, the Kan public broadcaster reports.
According to Kan, Netanyahu became angry with Peretz over the suggestion during a meeting last week of right-wing party leaders and said he didn’t need a mediator to speak with Gantz.
Peretz served as chief rabbi of the IDF when Gantz was chief of staff.
Netanyahu is set to meet with Gantz later today. The latter was tasked last week with forming a government after the incumbent premier failed to do so.
Iranian authorities break up mixed-gender party, arrest 15
TEHRAN, Iran — Iran’s semi-official news agency says Iranian authorities have arrested 15 men and women at a mixed-gender party at the Iranian island of Qeshm. Such gatherings are illegal under Iran’s Islamic-based law.
Today’s Tasnim report says the raid happened on a beach on the Persian Gulf island, but doesn’t provide further details on those arrested.
It says the arrests happened a few days ago.
Iranian law bans Muslims from drinking alcohol or holding mixed-gender parties when the men and women are not related.
— AP
Biometric tests confirm IS chief Baghdadi killed in raid — report
Biometric tests have confirmed that a man killed in a US special forces raid in northern Syria was Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, an American military source tells Fox News.
“US forces did a terrific job,” the source says. “This just shows it may take time but terrorists will not find a sanctuary.”
A US defense official confirms to the network that Baghdadi blew himself up with a suicide vest when American forces entered the compound where he was hiding in Syria’s Idlib province.
