Meeting between Gantz, Netanyahu ends

Blue and White party leader Benny Gantz and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s meeting has ended.

A statement from Blue and White says the two discussed “the existing political possibilities” and agreed their respective negotiating teams would remain in contact.

There is expected to be an additional meeting between Gantz and Netanyahu, according to Blue and White.

The meeting at IDF headquarters in Tel Aviv was the first between the two since Ganz was tasked last week with forming a government, after Netanyahu failed to do so.