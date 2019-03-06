Poland considering exhumations at WWII massacre site

Americans’ support for Israel is at its lowest point in a decade, according to a new Gallup poll.

The survey found that 59 percent of Americans sympathize more with Israelis in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, down from 64% in 2018 (which was itself a high point for the past two decades). Meanwhile 21% favor the Palestinians, the same figure as last year and the highest level of support since 2001.

Republican support for the Jewish state was at 76%, down from 2018’s all-time high of 87%. Democrats’ support, meanwhile, dropped from 49% to 43%, the lowest level of support since 2005.

Support for Israel among Democrats has particularly dwindled among those who describe themselves as liberal. The net sympathy towards Israel among this group — the percentage who favor Israel minus those who side with the Palestinians — has dropped from 17% in 2013-2016 to 3% in 2017-2019.