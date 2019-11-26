Poland drops case of Holocaust scholar who said Poles killed Jews

Prosecutors in southern Poland have dropped a case over claims made by Holocaust scholar Jan Tomasz Gross that Poles killed more Jews than they killed Germans during World War II.

Gross’s claim in a 2015 article upset many and a probe was subsequently launched into whether the historian insulted the Polish nation.

Prosecutors in Katowice say that the evidence gathered offers no clear guidance.

The case against Gross, now a retired Princeton University professor, raised questions about the commitment by Poland’s ruling right-wing Law and Justice party to freedom of research and scholarship.

