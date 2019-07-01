Police announce new road closures around the country over Ethiopian protests

Police announce new road closures, as today’s protests over the shooting death of an Ethiopian-Israeli teen by a cop carry on into the night.

Solomon Tekah, 19, was killed Sunday in an incident that some eyewitnesses insist amounted to murder, but that the police officer, now under house arrest, insists was an act of self-defense.

Route 40 near Akron Junction, south of the central city of Rehovot, is closed.

Route 4 is closed to traffic in two places: at the northern entrance to the coastal city of Ashkelon and at the Yavneh Interchange at the entrance to the town of Yavneh.

Route 25 is closed at Netivot Junction, near the southern town of Netivot.

Kiryat Ata Junction, a major eastern entrance to the Haifa metropolitan area, remains closed to cars, as it has been throughout the day, with hundreds of protesters still in the streets.