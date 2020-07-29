The Times of Israel is liveblogging Wednesday’s events as they happen.
Police arrest 3 suspects in attacks on anti-Netanyahu protesters
Police have arrested three suspects in connection to attacks yesterday in Tel Aviv on protesters demonstrating against Prime Minister Netanyahu and his police minister.
The three are being taken to a police station for questioning, according to a statement quoted by the Walla news site.
Gantz blames attacks on anti-Netanyahu protesters on ‘organized criminal gangs’
Defense Minister Benny Gantz alleges attacks last night on anti-Netanyahu protesters in Tel Aviv were the work of “organized criminal gangs” and says he’ll work to ensure those behind the violence are punished.
“Yesterday a line was crossed when citizens exercising their right to protest where attacked by organized criminal gangs,” he says in a statement.
Gantz vows to ensure the right to protest isn’t limited and says violence must be publicly denounced.
“Democracy is in fact tested at times of crimes; a government is in fact tested in periods like these,” he says. “I intended to convene a government meeting on the violent events and to work actively with the Israel Police to ensure the acts are dealt with… and those who sow unjustified hate, incitement and harm citizens are punished.”
Shas backs coalition whip Zohar amid criticism from fellow Likud MKs
The ultra-Orthodox Shas party expresses support for coalition whip Miki Zohar, who is facing growing criticism from fellow members of Prime Minister Netanyahu’s Likud.
“Members of the Shas faction back coalition chairman and Likud faction leader Miki Zohar, who is doing important work in the Knesset to stabilize the coalition and for the general public,” Shas says in a statement. “We work in coordination and harmony and will continue to act together to advance laws that are important to the entire Israeli public.”
After Zohar announced disciplinary measures against a number of Likud lawmakers yesterday for allegedly breaking coalition discipline, a number of party members public criticized him and reportedly gathered signatures to oust him as faction leader and coalition whip, an effort Netanyahu put the kibosh on. Zohar, a vocal supporter of the premier, has also recently squabbled with a number of Likud lawmakers.
Iran Guards launch underground ballistic missiles during military drills
TEHRAN, Iran — Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard launched underground ballistic missiles as part of an exercise involving a mock-up aircraft carrier in the Strait of Hormuz, state television reports.
It is the latest barrage in a drill that yesterday saw two American bases temporarily go on alert over the launches.
Drone footage captured by the Guard show two missiles blasting out from covered positions in what appeared to be a desert plateau in central Iran, with debris flying up in the air in their wake.
The launches took place today, says Gen. Amir Ali Hajizadeh, the head of the Guard’s aerospace division. He tells state television it was first time the Guard had done this, though the paramilitary force is known to have vast underground bases hiding its ballistic missile arsenal.
Separately, drones targeted the bridge of the fake aircraft carrier, according to the state TV report. The broadcaster doesn’t immediately air footage of the launches or the drone attack, nor does it identify the missiles used in the drill.
However, the drill clearly meant to send a message to the United States.
A semiofficial news agency close to the Guard published a graphic overnight that photoshopped the image of an American carrier into the shape of a casket with a set of crosshairs on it, with a caption quoting Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei pledging to seek revenge for the US drone strike that killed a top Iranian general in January.
— AP
Lapid to Netanyahu: We won’t stop protesting until you’re out of the PM’s residence
Opposition Leader Yair Lapid claps back at Prime Minister Netanyahu for saying he was supporting “anarchists” taking part in protests against the premier.
“Netanyahu, we’re no longer scared of you. Yes, I encourage the protesters. Yes, Yesh Atid supporters are part of the protests. Yes, we’ll continue to fight against the hate and vitriol that you spread until we remove you from Balfour,” Lapid writes on Twitter, referring to the Jerusalem street where the Prime Minister’s Residence is.
Netanyahu: ‘There’s no place for violence for any reason’
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issues his first public response to suspected far-right attacks on protesters who demonstrated yesterday in Tel Aviv against the premier and his police minister.
“The investigation of the incident in Tel Aviv is underway. I expect the police to reach the truth and bring to justice those responsible. There’s no place for violence for any reason,” he writes on Facebook.
He adds: “In the same measure there’s no room for incitement or threats of murder — explicitly or implicitly — against me and members of my family, including the embarrassing threat of a crucifixion today in Tel Aviv.”
Netanyahu is referring to an exhibit placed in Tel Aviv’s Rabin Square this morning depicting the prime minister eating a sumptuous meal at a banquet table, in a play on the Last Supper.
The premier accuses the media and political rivals of ignoring violence toward police and alleged threats against him, singling out Opposition Leader Yair Lapid, who earlier today blamed “incitement” by Netanyahu for the attacks in Tel Aviv.
“One of them, Yair Lapid, similar to [former prime minister] Ehud Barak, even encourages a group of anarchists whose purpose is to disturb the peace and undermine the foundations of Israeli society,” Netanyahu says, adding that violence or incitement of any type should be condemned.
